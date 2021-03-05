Rolle explains the importance of NIB

NIB VERIFICATION EXTENDED – Minister of Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle announced that National Insurance Board (NIB) verification process has been extended. (BIS PHOTO)

All Bahamians have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and devastating hurricanes that crippled both Grand Bahama and Abaco. There is a great dependence on the National Insurance Board (NIB).

So, said Minister of Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle, in his contribution to the mid-term budget Thursday (March 4).

“This last year has taught us many lessons and brought us many hardships. Bahamians lived through lockdowns, cueing, and long lines for basic goods and services, a major distribution to our way of life and a major disruption in our economy; all of this, while under the threat of death and serious illnesses from a deadly, invisible enemy, coronavirus. But, we survived. We survived, Mr. Speaker, through the grace of God and the good leadership of the Free National Movement (FNM).

“For us, Mr. Speaker, the trial started early in September 2019 when Hurricane Dorian decimated Abaco and East Grand Bahama. Subsequent to that, Ragged Island was destroyed by a hurricane. Together, in back-to-back blows, Mr. Speaker, we withstood one devastation after another and at the core of our survival, standing bold and strong was the National Insurance Board (NIB).

“Looking back to when the NIB was instituted, more than 40 years ago, I am certain that those Bahamians who laid the groundwork, who did the heavy lifting and made it as successful as it is, had not fathomed the disasters of 2019 and 2020. They were truly once in a lifetime event. I am grateful to those Bahamians and the ones who as early as 2007, saw the need and did more of the heavy lifting, to expand the scheme and to include the unemployment benefit for Bahamians, who had contributed to the fund and who found themselves unemployed, for no reason of their own,” he added.

Speaking of NIB's recent initiatives, Rolle outlined two of significance, which he stated were monumental, positively impacting the Bahamian people.

“We talk about many things in National Insurance, but I believe that this FNM Government did two remarkable things, surely two exceptionally great things with National Insurance and we will do some more, Mr. Speaker.

“One was the Unemployment Assistance Program that was founded by the FNM Government and the second was the National Drug Plan. Here we are as the government, speaking about what we are going to do with our people, once they become unemployed, through no reason of their own. Yes, this is what we can do; we will create a fund called unemployment assistance and make that available to persons, who become unemployed.

“Then, Mr. Speaker, the caring and compassionate government that we are; what if you are sick and cannot pay for your medicine, if you are old or are very young? Thus, we created the medical plan, headed at the time by the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis). There are thousands of ordinary Bahamians, who, when they are sick or need their medicine, have diabetes or other things, do not have to push their hands in their pockets They just go to the pharmacy with their card and get the medicines that they need. That is an indication of how caring this government is,” opined Rolle.

He noted that while NIB withstood its greatest test in its history so far and it is still standing, and it must be in a position to withstand the next big disaster.

“We do not know where it will come from or what it will be, but we know that it is coming and we must be ready. We must ensure that NIB is able to make benefit payments and keep the country going, until the storm or disaster passes. When these disasters strike and deal devastating blows to the Bahamian economy, for us to survive, NIB must be strong,” added Rolle.

He pointed out the partnership aspect.

“NIB strives to work for Bahamians when they cannot work for themselves. Mr. Speaker, I know that some people will say, 'NIB did not pay me any money' or 'I did not claim.' When people say NIB did not pay them anything because they did not claim, that may be true; but more than $104 million of unemployment benefit was paid out by NIB for Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19.

“I speak of two events that no one could plan for and NIB, because of its foundation, had to come up with, so far, $104 million of unemployment assistance. It was this assistance, Mr. Speaker, that kept the Bahamian economy afloat. This assistance saved us all, Mr. Speaker, whether we want to believe it or not. These funds generated a demand, propelling economic activity throughout the length and breadth of this nation, kept people employed, putting food on the tables, and turning our economic engine,” Rolle said.

He disclosed that in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, NIB was called upon to share data with the Ministry of Education, as well as with the Office of the Registrar General to assist in identifying individuals from affected areas who might have lost all of their important documents.

“NIB came through, at the time, to assist Bahamians in the Dorian disaster areas. The government asked NIB to implement the Dorian Unemployment Benefit Extension Program, which the government funded. Again, NIB came through. The fallout of COVID-19 was over 40,000 unemployment benefit applications on NIB’s doorstep.”

Prior to the pandemic, Rolle noted that NIB, on average, received about 7,000 unemployment benefit applications annually. However, as a result of COVID-19, NIB received 40,000 in one month.

“When the tourism sector shut down, the government quickly looked to NIB to implement an unemployment benefit program for self-employed persons. In fact, the government gave us less than two weeks, to get it done. NIB did it Mr. Speaker.”

He further noted the importance of NIB and the programs that it has implemented, adding that it is incumbent for all participating parties to do their part in order for all to benefit.

“I want to remind the Bahamian people, Mr. Speaker, of the importance of NIB and again, I say it works for you, when you cannot work for yourself.

“Bahamians everywhere should see the value of this Bahamian standout board, something of which we can all be proud of. We must always also remember that NIB can only pay us, when we have contributed to the fund. And so, I ask, Mr. Speaker, employees, where would you be if you did not have NIB to pay your unemployment benefits, your sickness and retirement benefits?

“I ask employers, Mr. Speaker, where would you be if NIB was not able to pay employees so that they could use that money to generate the demand and your business could stay open in the wake of a major disaster?

“We all need NIB. Employees and self-employed persons must pay their contribution. Employers must pay their portion of the contributions and ensure that their employees’ contributions are reported to NIB and the funds are turned over to NIB. For our country to survive these hard times Mr. Speaker, NIB must survive and each of us must do our part to make sure this happens,” said Rolle.