RMH recommissioned

IT’S OFFICIAL – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (third right); Minister of Health Renward Wells (left) and other government and health care officials were on hand for the recommissioning of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) on Friday, April 23. Pictured cutting the ribbon at second left is RMH Retired Chief Clerk, Delores Frazier-Williams. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Despite a delay in the proposed reopening date, the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) was officially recommissioned on Friday, April 23.

The nation’s leader, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis; Minister of Health Renward Wells; Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard; Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield; Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe; Minister of State for Finance and Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson; Member of Parliament for Pineridge Frederick McAlpine; and Catherine Weech, Managing Director, Public Hospitals Authority; alongside other government officials and various stakeholders throughout the community were on hand to witness the event.

Noting that the day marked a new era for the public healthcare system in Grand Bahama, Dr. Minnis said that the recommissioning was just the beginning of a new and improved healthcare facility that is to come for this northern island.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, my government allocated $21 million to the restoration of the Rand Memorial Hospital. What you will see during our tour of the hospital complex is only the first phase.

“Today, we commission the Pharmacy, the Lula Knowles Paediatrics Ward, the Maternal & Child Health Block, the Medical/Surgical Block, the Critical Care Block, Operating Theatre, Chapel, Healing Garden and Medical/Surgical Ward Three.

“What you see here represents the indomitable spirit of Grand Bahamians, and the tireless efforts of health planners, health executives, skilled laborers and tradesmen and dedicated health workers. They have gone above and beyond to restore this essential institution vital to the health care needs of the people of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas.

“I commend each and every one of you on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” stated the PM.

Moving forward, he noted that additional structures will be erected that will be able to withstand any hurricane, and that proposed planning for such will begin as early as next month.

“For the next phase of the redevelopment of the Rand, the Cabinet granted the Public Hospitals Authority approval to engage an architectural firm to develop detailed architectural and engineering plans for a new climate resilient hospital and clinic facility for Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas, with the requisite funding.

“This will shortly result in the award of a contract for the construction of a four-level tower that will allow for the inpatient services to be removed from the ground floor level to the second, third and fourth story levels. In the event of another major disaster, health care services will not have to be displaced, as was the case following Hurricane Dorian.

“For this purpose, the Ministry of Finance is to disburse the allocated $18 million from the Hurricane Dorian Fund. I am pleased to confirm that the PHA secured a Consulting Services Agreement proposal with The BECK Group, a Government approved healthcare planning, architectural and engineering firm in August 2020. Work associated with the master planning, programming and design for this redevelopment project is scheduled to commence in early May 2021.

“This further development of healthcare supports the continued investment this government is making to restore the infrastructure, economy and the communities of Grand Bahama,’ expressed Minnis.

Pausing to point out how very far the facility has come, Dr. Minnis said that it must also be acknowledged that there is still work to be done.

“As our elders like to say, ‘God has brought us a mighty long way.’ We know there are challenges that remain that we must address in the weeks, and months ahead.

“Grand Bahama and the nation continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccinations along with masking, hand washing and social distancing remains our surest route to the other side of the pandemic and a return to normalcy for The Bahamas.

“The Bahamian people have risen to meet these challenges, as we have done so many times before as one people united in love and service.”

On another note, he expressed that he looks forward to returning to the island in the very near future for two other major developments for the island, both of which many Grand Bahamians, if not all, are eagerly waiting to see come to fruition.

“I look forward to seeing you very soon as I return, in a matter of weeks to sign and take over the airport services here in Grand Bahama, and shortly after that, I hope to return very soon, where I will sign the Our Lucaya hotel to its new official owners.”

The Minister of Health during his remarks referred to the theme for the event. “Under your theme, ‘We remember our past, we celebrate our present, we believe in our future.’ Today, we celebrate the completion of capital works, the restoration and recommissioning of key areas of the RMH.

“Following your theme to its conclusion, I say without equivocation that I believe in the future of the RMH, the Ministry of Health believes in the future of the RMH and this government, through our PM believes in the future of the RMH.

“I am pleased to represent the Ministry of Health at this recommissioning of the RMH as this occasion marks a very significant accomplishment in the restoration of the public health platform in Grand Bahama. The recommissioning also serves as a very special milestone for the men and women of the Grand Bahama Health Services and their local and international partners who have worked so tirelessly to make today a reality,” said Wells.

He added that the theme for Friday's proceedings not only spoke to the entire GBHS family but is also a message that serves the entire Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“As a public servant and as a Bahamian, I could not be more proud of our colleagues in the GBHS family, all that you have done collectively and individually to ensure the delivery of essential healthcare services to the people of Grand Bahama, in the wake of one of the world’s most historic natural disasters. Your service reinforced the view that we are a nation of people with an indomitable spirit. I am proud to serve as your voice, as Minister of Health, and I am proud to recognize your achievements in repairing and restoring this vital public hospital institution.”

Sharon Williams, Hospital Administrator, GBHS shared remarks as well.

“We observe the recommissioning of our inpatient services and beautifully renovated wards, under the theme, ‘We remember our past, we celebrate our present, we believe in our future.’ Because we recognize that our past determines our present and shapes our future, we are most appreciative of all the solid foundations and rich history of building, and delivery of services. Despite challenges with critical resources for our predecessors, our leaders, administrators, and our clinicians, have taught us that we, the staff collectively and, at all levels are the most important resources needed for the planning and provision or effective healthcare for our people.”