Riding the wave with Brave

RIDING THE WAVE – Members of Parliament-elect Ginger Moxey and Obie Wilchcombe embraced Thursday evening following their party’s resounding victory at the polls. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Bahamian people spoke loudly and clearly at the polls on Thursday, September 16, giving the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) the overwhelming consent to govern the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for the next five years.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday the celebrations commenced at the PLP Headquarters in Grand Bahama.

One of the seven females winning their seats in the general elections, Member of Parliament-elect for Pineridge Ginger Moxey joined supporters for the celebrations.

“A new day here in Grand Bahama means that the PLP is going to now run Grand Bahama Island. The people in Grand Bahama have been hurting for so long. They have been going through so much, from (Hurricane) Dorian and COVID. It is just a wonderful time right now, because as we canvassed throughout the community of Grand Bahama. Do many people are hurting; so many people are looking to the PLP for hope,” Moxey said.

“Right now, they believe that we will bring the hope that they need. I have with me here Mr. (Curt)Hollingsworth, who ran for Marco City and the other candidates that are on their way. They all did a splendid job. We know that we have the skill to bring Grand Bahama back.”

Moxey applauded her opponents for a race well ran.

“I want to commend my opponents Frederick McAlpine and Welbourne Bootle. Bootle did call to congratulate me and Rev. McAlpine did so also. I think we ran a great race. We were all respectful and so, I want to also congratulate them because they are all respectable men and we all want the same thing. We all want what is best for Grand Bahama Island. I am sure that we will work together, in the future, to get some things done.

“But as far as Grand Bahama Island is concerned, the PLP has a plan and we are ready from day one to rescue first of all, the economy. We must also bring compassionate relief to the people of Grand Bahama who have been hurting through the storm and the pandemic. I do believe that with our people coming together, with the support of James Turner in the East; Curt Hollingsworth in Marco City; Kirk Russell in Central and Obie Wilchcombe in the West, we are still going to work together to be a part of a critical delivery team that brings Grand Bahama Island back.

“I want to first of all thank the voters of Pineridge who entrusted me with their representation in the halls of parliament. I am ready to serve. I know that there is a lot that needs to be done; we are going to work together.”

Obie Wilchcombe, MP-elect for West Grand Bahama and Bimini expressed: “I feel that God has given me a second chance to be that representative and to serve the people in which He would be pleased. I am elated that tonight I have my colleague with me, Ginger Moxey, a young lady who I intend to work so closely with because we are going to make an impact on Grand Bahama that you have never seen before.

“We are going to be responsible for the transformation of this island like you have never seen it. We are a team; my colleagues who lost their seats are a part of that team. We will have them included in everything that we do, in order to make the difference.

“The party (PLP) has to continue to develop itself; predicated on the plans that it has, the blueprint plan. I think the people of this country made a strong statement. The people of the country said, ‘we want a new direction; we want a new day.’

“The party laid out a plan. They expect the party to carry out that plan, in its governance. I believe that all that they have rejected tells us that the Bahamian people do not accept second nature; they do not accept excuses. They want to see a government that is going to make a difference in their lives. We are going to be that government that will make a difference.

“In Grand Bahama, my colleague and I intend to work extremely hard together and you are going to see some unification that you have never seen before. Our colleagues may have lost this evening but we all won because we are all one team.”

Having served the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini before, Wilchcombe noted that he was indeed happy to be re-elected to serve the constituents.

“It feels great to be back; I am more mature. I have learned from my experiences and I have apologized to my constituents if I have done anything to offend them. I am not a perfect man, I am imperfect, all of us are but I believe that my people have accepted me now and so I can go and do the work that I want to do and make a difference.

“A new day for West Grand Bahama and Bimini means new opportunities; it means that young people can dream like I did when I was a young man. It means that we can think about a society where we can get together. It means that we will see culture explode and it means that musicians and others will have opportunities that they may not have right now. It means that new developments will come and it means that we are going to ensure that Bahamians are a part of the entrepreneurship group and are owners of their own land.

“New ideas will come to the table and we are going to embrace others who have new ideas; we are not going to reject people. We are going to bring people inside the party and we are going to bring them inside to the government,” said Wilchcombe.