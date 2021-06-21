RHM four-tier addition not impressive to some

RENWARD WELLS, Minister of Health

While the government’s recent announcement of a four-tier addition to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) is good news to some, many Grand Bahamians are skeptical of its realization.

Minister of Health Renward Wells last week – Thursday, June 17 – told the nation that residents and visitors to Grand Bahama can expect a four-story tower to the island’s lone hospital in the very near future, with the hopes of being commissioned within two years.

“I accept that the government may mean well, but why did they wait to this point to make the announcement. It just makes it seem like an election ploy,” said a male resident who only wanted to be known as John.

He like many who this daily spoke with are of a similar mindset.

“They waited until the hospital flooded out to do something, when Dr. (Michael) Darville had plans for a new facility before the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) was voted out.

“I just don’t trust them (Free National Movement) anymore. I voted for them, but this is just too much,” said a female, who wished to remain anonymous.

Grand Bahamians are of the opinion that the time frame of the government’s announcement is “out of touch.”

Meanwhile, Wells shared that the Beck Group, the architectural and engineering firm has devised the plans for the new tower.

“Going forward, based on preliminary assessments it is anticipated that the estimated cost to completely rebuild the Rand Memorial Hospital will be around some $35 million, including the cost of furniture, fixtures, architecturally significant equipment, and again other IT (Information Technology) related costs.

“Very soon the construction of the four-level tower will allow in-patient services to be removed from the ground floor level to the second and third floor stories of the new tower. In the event of another major disaster, healthcare services would not have to be displaced, as was the case after Hurricane Dorian.

“The new tower will have a minimum of a five feet foundation height above grade. This will ensure non-flooding of the facility during the worst of hurricanes. This new tower will provide the opportunity for all services to be available in one facility in Grand Bahama, at one point in time,” Wells said.

As for rental expenses that the Public Hospitals Authority incurs annually, he noted that upon completion of the facility that expense will be no more, as all off site clinical, administrative and support services that are presently housed elsewhere will all be relocated to the new facility at the RMH.

“With the completion of these works PHA will not have to pay the current rental fee of $1,225,916.00 annually. These fees are paid to house off site clinical, administrative and support services that are currently needed in the Grand Bahama health sector. Once we are done we will move all of the health care services into the facility at the RMH.

“Using some conventional construction methods and some new construction methods, my colleague Iram Lewis (Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama) and I have spoken about some of these techniques. It is estimated that the Princess Margaret and Rand memorial Hospital towers will be completed and ready for commissioning within 24 months or two years,” he estimated.

It is expected that the renovations and new construction will enhance the bed space throughout the nation’s health sector.

“In regards to healthcare bed space, The Bahamas is eternally grateful to Samaritan’s Purse for providing an emergency field hospital at the PMH to meet the need during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar assistance was given by Samaritan’s Purse during the restoration efforts in Grand Bahama, near the RMH after Hurricane Dorian. Again, we say thank you to Samaritan’s Purse for their Christian charity,” said the minister.

He noted that the government continues being forward leading in its thinking.