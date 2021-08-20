Residents anxious about Sept. General Elections

A number Grand Bahamians are anxious about the outcome of the September 16, 2021 General Elections.

Not only are they questioning the timing of the elections, they are also nervous as to the way forward.

“My concern right now is what will happen to the future of Grand Bahama in terms of the negotiations with Carnival, Royal Caribbean and more importantly, the new medical school that is already under construction and well on the way in its first phase,” shared first time voter, Rae Brown.

The young aspiring businesswoman added that she was looking forward to the rounding of the island’s economy in coming months, as the Free National Movement (FNM) Government was working on projects for Grand Bahama.

“I know people will say as a young person, or as young people we don’t know much, or haven't experienced much, but all we have to do is look around.

“While it may appear and feel that we have been pushed aside for years, people were still looking at Grand Bahama. The residents, though having a lot of challenges were still making ends meet even though it was hard.

“We survived, and now that things started looking good … I hope we make the right decision for our future, that’s all,” said Brown.

Another young voter, who did not want to give his name stated: “It’s time to get rid of the whole FNM. They haven’t done anything in Grand Bahama for us.

“With all those MPs (5 Members of Parliament) we had, we should have been better off. It's time for a change.”

Questioned as to whether he was registered to vote, he replied with a resounding, “Yes!”

“And, Miss, I'm marking my ‘X’ with the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party).”

Judy E., expressed that she is “nervous” about the election results.

“I am really nervous. What will happen after September 16?”

“These are serious times. We are facing so much as a country and as a world …all I can say is, that it is praying time. We need God’s direction right now like never before.”

She suggested that the country come together in a National Day of Prayer not only for the election, but for everything that is going on in the country.

“We need a change, but I’m not sure it is with Brave Davis and the PLP,” said Thomas Douglas.

“I am 75 and this is probably the worst I’ve seen it in Grand Bahama. I know the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) had a difficult time with Hurricane Dorian and now this COVID-19, but it is my opinion that as a leader he could have asked for some help.

“This was a new job for him as the leader of a country, so ask the fellas who did it already, for some help.

“Right now, it’s too late ‘cause he done ring the bell and elections in couple of weeks. So, now the decision is in the hands of the people. For the sake of tomorrow and the day after, I hope we pick right. This one is very serious,” Douglas said.

Meanwhile, the PLP held a “Pop-Up, Drive-Thru” Pep Rally on Thursday, August 19 - at the headquarters on Beachway Drive.

The crowds’ chant of, “It’s a new day,” was the message of National Chairman, Fred Mitchell, who was on island for the event.

On Thursday, following the dissolution of the House of Assembly, Prime Minister Minnis announced that General Elections will take place Thursday, September 16, 2021.