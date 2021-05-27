Recovery Zone Order extended to Dec. 2021

SERZ EXTENDED – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Finance announced the extension of the Government’s Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) Order to December 2021. (PHOTO: BIS)

The government’s Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) Order has been extended to December 2021.

Minister of Finance, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis confirmed the extension on Wednesday (May 26), when he tabled the 2021/2022 Budget in the House of Assembly.

SERZ (tax exemption on reconstruction/building materials, vehicles, etc.) was implemented shortly after Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019, to assist residents of Grand Bahama and Abaco who experienced major damage and loss as a result of the deadly, devastating storm.

The exemption has been extended three times since its inception.

“We appreciate that the reconstruction efforts in Abaco and Grand Bahama are continuing, and that progress has been limited by labor shortages, and even supplies shortage, as typical supply chain operations have been disrupted because of the pandemic.

“To continue to support the reconstruction efforts in Abaco and Grand Bahama, we are extending the current relief order known as the SERZ Order, to end of December 2021. This order provides tax relief for the full suite of construction related supplies and activities, and it will go a long way in supporting the full restoration of the impacted communities,” said the PM.

“I am also pleased to advise that for the communities of Abaco and Grand Bahama we are, for a period of two years, eliminating the VAT on conveyances for properties under $250,000 for Bahamians to encourage persons to invest in buying properties and homes in those islands. Foreign buyers under the same threshold will get a discounted VAT rate,” he added.

Under the present Budget, Dr. Minnis outlined that the government has implemented the Accelerated Bahamas Recovery Plan (Accelerate Bahamas for short) to spur economic growth and continue support of the most vulnerable.

The Accelerated Bahamas Recovery Plan is designed to achieve the following objectives:

• Strengthen the impact of much needed COVID-19 related support;

• Accelerate the re-engagement of displaced workers;

• Stimulate domestic economic and commercial activity;

• Extract greater value from the tourism sector; and

• Accelerate the adoption of innovation and eGovernment technologies and services.

As it relates to VAT concessions on conveyances for the next two years, for properties under $250,000.00 on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, the Minister of Finance said, under Accelerate Bahamas the government wanted to incentivize persons to move with urgency with the investment plans.

“Not only will this spur commercial activity, it will make transactions more affordable for ordinary Bahamians. Accelerate Bahamas is a comprehensive plan designed to do just as the name says. It has been designed to accelerate the economic recovery and rebound of The Bahamas that is already underway. In addition to this comprehensive plan, this budget also presents additional incentives and concessions to ease the lives of Bahamians,” said Dr. Minnis

The new budget represents the government’s plan to move from restoration to growth, building upon a new foundation and accelerate our national recovery in the process, he added.

The PM noted that the last Fiscal Year’s (FY) Budget Communication relayed heavily on the COVID-19 pandemic and surviving its unprecedented impact on the economy, the country, with Abaco and Grand Bahama in particular, still grappling with the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

“To date, the direct cost of my government’s response to the pandemic has exceeded $290 million. This does not include the millions of dollars in lost tax revenue and economic activity for The Bahamas.

“At the start of the pandemic, the nation was still grappling with the catastrophe of Hurricane Dorian. The horror of the disaster, which resulted in the largest single loss of life in our nation’s history, was still fresh. Post-Dorian assessments estimated the cost of damages to be approximately $2.5 billion. An additional $1 billion was lost in government revenue.”

Updating HoA members of the expenditure under the Resilient Bahamas plan, Dr. Minnis detailed how the government invested as of the end of March 2021:

• $25.9 million on COVID-19 public health and safety measures. This investment ensured that our healthcare system and healthcare workers had the support needed to sustain us through the crisis.

• $118.0 million in government-funded unemployment assistance. This budget contribution put cash directly in the hands of unemployed and self-employed Bahamians impacted by the economic downturn. This sum does not include, and is in addition to, the earned benefits that were paid out by NIB under its ordinary unemployment benefits program;

• $32.8 million in social assistance. This cash injection largely funded the extensive food assistance program supported jointly by the government and NGOs. It ensured that the most vulnerable had access to food;

• $44.4 million in the government’s payroll support program. This contribution allowed private businesses to use tax credits to pay their employees, saving approximately 15,000 private sector jobs,

• $53.3 million in business continuity support to Bahamian Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses. This investment provided hundreds of Bahamian businesses access to grants and government-guaranteed loans administered by the SBDC to survive, expand and jumpstart.

“While these amounts represent the dollar value of direct COVID-19 support provided to the Bahamian people, I want to remind members that Resilient Bahamas was a robust plan that looked beyond the immediacy of the pandemic. It is for this very reason that we included comprehensive policy solutions to prepare the country for what would come after we emerged from the crisis,” he added.

From structural reforms to tax relief, these policy solutions included:

• Over $260 million in tax concessions to residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama. The Special Economic Recovery Zone Orders were extended to June 30, 2021 to continue to ease the burden of rebuilding after Hurricane Dorian;

• Relief on school supplies via the Back to School tax credit program;

• The reduction of duty on fishing and agricultural materials to encourage expansion in these areas. This was coupled with $5 million in funding to businesses in these areas via the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Center; and finally,

• Expanding the government’s digital footprint. In fact, we exceeded our targets for the digitization of government services by providing digital processes for Road Traffic, Registrar General’s Office, Department of Immigration, Police Force and the Cabinet Office.