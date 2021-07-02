RBPF starting cashless system

CASHLESS – Cash will no longer be accepted as payment when applying for certain records from agencies of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), as of July 1. Pictured making the announcement is Assistant Superintendent of Police (ACP) Stephen Rolle (center). Also pictured at right is Supt. Jeremy Henfield and at left is Asp. Ewing. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

When applying for certain records from agencies of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), as of July 1, cash will no longer be accepted as payment.

The announcement was made by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ACP) Stephen Rolle on Thursday, July 1.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance, as of today, is launching the cashless system,” said Rolle.

“What this means now is that clients who want to apply for Character References, a Traffic Record or a Firearm License can now visit the My Gateway App (www.mygateway.gov.bs) enter your information and apply for the various records that you require. By doing so, you will also pay using a debit or credit card.

“Once you would have paid online using your card, the agency will receive a notification that you would have paid and the record would be processed. Once that is completed, you will receive an invoice via SMS (text) or via email, stating that your record is ready for collection.

“From there you may proceed to that agency to collect your record, with the documentation that you would have used to apply and your invoice to retrieve the same,” Rolle explained.

He informed that the Government of The Bahamas also is partnering with a third party vendor for those persons who are not inclined to use the Internet.

“You can enter into an agency with your documents and apply. You will then be given an invoice to take to a third party vendor, which is either Omni, Sun Cash or Cash n’ Go. You will go to one of those vendors, produce your invoice and then pay cash at that vendor.

“Once the cash has been paid at the vendor the invoice will be forwarded back to the agency and you will receive a notification via SMS or email, informing you that your record is ready for collection.”

He emphasized that no record application will be processed unless it is paid for, prior to.

“We are urging the public to please take advantage of the MyGateway App. It is user friendly and helps to speed the process when it comes to applying for required records,” said Rolle.

As it relates to foreigners applying for these records, according to Role, at present, all foreigners need to be present at the agency to apply for their record in person.

“Also, those persons, while at the agency, must use their debit or credit cards, only, when applying in person. There will be absolutely no cash exchanged at any of the agencies,” said Rolle.

He reiterated. That when applying for a character reference or a fingerprint card, there will be no cash exchanged.

“If you are applying for a traffic record or traffic report, it's likewise, the same. Also, if you are applying for a firearm license or renewal of such, there will be no cash exchanged at any of the agencies. You will be referred to a third party vendor or pay online using a debit or credit card.

“This RBPF is conducting this in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance. The government has now seen it fit to do business more efficiently with the citizenry of The Bahamas. By doing this, it will also alleviate the loss of revenue when conducting the business of the government,” Rolle concluded.