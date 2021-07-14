RBPF launches Safe Driving Award event

SAFE DRIVER – Dennis Cunningham (left) was presented with his “Safe Driving” certificate and a commemorative T-shirt as officers from the Traffic Division launched the Safe Driving Award Program in Grand Bahama Tuesday morning. Making the presentation was Officer-in-Charge of GB’s Traffic Division, Superintendent Jeremy Henfield. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Officials of the Traffic Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) on Grand Bahama, along with a few of their counterparts from New Providence, took to the streets on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 13 to launch the Safe Driving Award Program whereby motorists were commended for their safe driving.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Chaswell Hanna, Commander Western Division, New Providence, who traveled to Grand Bahama with the team, noted that the program was established and the initially launched on New Providence, and has already resulted in positive outcomes.

“We are out here today to launch the Safe Driver Award Program in Grand Bahama. We want to let the members of the public know that the police are not just out here to get you, to book you or to arrest you. All of the encounters that you have with the police do not have to be negative; we are out here doing something positive.

“What we have decided to do is to make use of what is known as positive reinforcement. Yes, we have violators, road users who are driving in excess of the speed limit but not everyone speeds. A number of people … the majority of persons drive within the speed limit and so, we want to promote this idea of road safety that is outlined in our Commissioner of Police Plan Priority number five, which speaks to road safety,” said Supt. Hanna.

He explained further that officers are using the Speed Radar Gun to detect motorists driving within the speed limits.

“We are going to pull them over and no, we will not give them a ticket, we will give them something better. We are going to give them an award. They are going to receive a certificate that says thank you for driving responsibly and we want them to let other members of the community know that yes, they were pulled over by the police but not to receive a ticket but to get an award.

“They (on Tuesday) also received a commemorative anniversary T-shirt from the police force and we recorded a short video to describe how they felt by getting pulled over by the police,” he added.

Supt. Hanna noted that a number of the persons pulled over during the exercise Tuesday morning were shocked, because they thought that they had done something wrong.

“We told them that they did nothing wrong, but that we just wanted to say thank you. Our goal is to reduce the number of traffic fatalities across The Bahamas, to reduce the number of traffic accidents all of The Bahamas.

“I am proud to be here with our colleagues from Grand Bahama. The Commander of Traffic Superintendent (Jeremy) Henfield is here with his team of officers. We started this initiative in the Western Division in New Providence. If you know, the Airport Road in New Providence has historically been a place where a number of fatalities have occurred over the years.

“What we have found is that when we introduced this initiative in the Western Division, the drivers slowed down and we have reduced the number of fatalities and crashes. We want to do the same thing here on Grand Bahama.

“We want to encourage members of the public to drive safely; you may see us on the streets, you may get pulled over but it may not be for something negative; it may be for something positive,” Supt. Hanna concluded.

Dennis Cunningham was awarded a Safe Driving Award on Tuesday afternoon on East Sunrise Highway. He had this to say after being stopped by RBPF officials.

“I am honored to have been selected. I was stopped by the police and wondered why, because I knew that I was within the speed limit.

“I was pulled over and addressed by a kind officer, who informed me that I was about to receive an award for safe driving and that I was the first to receive it. It was an honor and very surprising for me.

“I think this is a good initiative. At the end of the day we always get tickets and so, it is nice to get something else for a change.”

To encourage other safe drivers on the island, Cunningham said: “Slow down and save lives and please always wear your seatbelts.”