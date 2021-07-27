Prominent residents mourned

GB MOURNS – The Grand Bahama community mourns the passing of three prominent residents from left Businesswoman Patricia Sweeting; Businessman Rev. Dr. Havard Cooper and Philanthropist Sandra Moore.

This past weekend, Grand Bahama was struck with news of the passing of three noted, contributing members of society.

Businessman Rev. Dr. Harvard Cooper, Philanthropist Sandra Moore and Businesswoman Patricia Sweeting, each had lent time and efforts to helping to build Grand Bahama and by extension The Bahamas.

On Saturday (July 24) morning, word of Rev. Dr. Cooper’s passing quickly spread throughout the island.

Many referred to him as a “giant of a man.”

Rev. Dr. Cooper was the owner and operator of a number business establishments on Grand Bahama, perhaps most notably, as a franchisee of the local Burger King, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pollo Tropical and other fast food chains.

In addition to the restaurants, he was also the proprietor of other business establishments.

The death of Rev. Dr. Cooper came on the heels of Friday (July 23) news of the passing of long-time entrepreneur, Sweeting, who was also the founder of Pat’s Uniforms and Fashions.

Sweeting passed away Friday afternoon.

Sweeting, affectionately called Pat, was the proprietor of a number of local businesses, including Pat’s Uniforms and Fashions and the Millennium Mall.

She was an active member of Pro Cathedral of Christ the King, where she served as the immediate past president (IP) of the Anglican Christian Women (ACW) at the church.

The community received another blow when word Moore’s passing was announced.

Moore was the wife of former Ambassador designate to Central American countries and former Member of Parliament for High Rock, Rt. Hon. Maurice Moore.

She was also a community builder and a long-standing member of the Church of the Good Shepard, where she served as a lay reader.

Scores of tributes and condolences continue to pour in from members of the community as well as from those abroad, noting the profound impact each of them made on the island that they all loved dearly.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson expressed on the passing of Moore, the following: “The Office of the Prime Minister extends deepest sympathy to Ambassador Maurice Moore and the Moore family on the passing of Mrs. Sandra Moore, known as a kind and devoted wife and mother.

“Mrs. Moore was a well loved and respected woman of impeccable character who always had a brilliant smile and a kind word for all with whom she came into contact.

“Mrs. Moore truly personified Matthew 5:16 which asks us all to “let our light shine before men so that they would see our good work and glorify our Father which is in heaven. May she rest in Peace.”

Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Sen. Fred Mitchell also offered his condolences on behalf of the political party.

“The PLP extends condolences to former Cabinet Minister, former MP for High Rock and Ambassador designate to Central American countries, the Rt. Hon. Maurice Moore OB, and his entire family on the death of his wife, Sandra Moore.

“For decades Sandra Moore was an outstanding professional in Grand Bahama. She was a committed family woman and, without hesitation she took on the role as wife of a politician and diplomat, and her love for country and people proved a perfect fit.

“On behalf of the leader of the PLP (Phillip Davis) and Mrs. Davis, our Deputy Leader (Chester Cooper) and Mrs. Cooper, our entire Parliamentary Caucus, officers and members, I extend condolences to the Ambassador designate and his family. May she rest in peace.”

On the passing of Rev Dr. Havard Cooper, Member of Parliament and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis expressed, “Central Grand Bahama has lost a giant of a man. On behalf of the residents and my family, I extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Rev. Dr. Havard Cooper. May you be comforted in your time of bereavement.”

Described by many as having a heart of gold, outpouring of shock and disbelief of Sweeting’s passing continue to pour in throughout the country.

Referred to as a “true gem” and “Queen,” Sweeting was described by a close family friend as, “A wonderful woman of grace has gone to her eternal home. She will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. Prayers of comfort to her loved ones.”

Sweeting is survived by her husband Maxwell Sweeting, children and grandchildren.