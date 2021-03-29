Police to be on high alert Easter Holiday weekend

HIGH ALERT – Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, police press officer, said that police will be on high alert this Easter Holiday weekend, after several events were promoted without permission of the Competent Authority or the Commissioner of Police. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Police will be on high alert this Easter Holiday weekend, after the circulation of several event flyers for events dated for that weekend - April 2 - April 5 - in Grand Bahama and on Grand Cay.



However, those events have been squashed by police.

According to Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, police press officer, the ‘Wet and Wild Beach Bash,’ ‘Big Daddy Memorial Fishing Tournament,’ and ‘No Rona Block Party’ will not be held on the respective islands.

Pinder stated that hosts of these events were not granted permission to hold the festivities.

“It has been brought to the attention of officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) that several businesses on Grand Bahama and Grand Cay are prompting major events scheduled to occur on the Easter Holiday weekend.

“These events include a ‘Wet and Wild Beach Bash,’ ‘Big Daddy Memorial Fishing Tournament,’ and ‘No Rona Block Party,’” she informed.

“To this end, we wish to remind the general public that COVID-19 regulations remain in effect for the mentioned islands. Therefore, be advised that permission was not granted by the Competent Authority, that is the Prime Minister’s Office, or the Commissioner of the Police (Paul Rolle) to host any major event, during the mentioned time period,” Supt. Pinder said.

She also took the opportunity to warn business owners.



“During this time, members of the RBPF will conduct rigorous patrols to monitor all business establishments and public beaches. We will be vigilant and on the alert. Social distancing and all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced.



“I wish to clearly state that any business owner or individual found in breach of the mentioned regulations will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. Furthermore, we implore that members of the public discontinue with the circulation of these events promotional flyers, forthwith,” emphasized Pinder.

Pinder further stated that these events can significantly contribute to the resurgence of the coronavirus, hence, they will not be tolerated by members of the RBPF under any circumstances.



“While officers are committed to mitigating the spread of COVID-19, please be aware that it must be a collaborative effort with members of the public. On this account, we urge the public to do their part and adhere to the protocols that are in place,” Pinder said.

Meanwhile, health officials in Grand Bahama are admonishing residents to remain vigilant and not drop their guard as it relates to the safety protocols, as the island is experiencing an uptick in the number of new cases.



Over the past several days there has been a visible increase in the COVID-19 cases, with the Ministry of Health reporting, 14new cases on March 27; 15 on March 26; five on March 25; and eight on March 24.

Additionally, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) in Grand Bahama announced the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine administration on the island, citing over subscription.



In a statement issued on Saturday, March 27, PHA officials announced the cancellation of COVID-19 vaccine exercise in Grand Bahama.



“Grand Bahama Health Services wishes to advise the public that due to over subscription of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the session for Saturday, March 27, 2021 has been cancelled until further notice. Upon replenishment of our vaccine stock, the public will be advised when vaccinations will resume via local and social media.



“Persons who have already received a vaccine but did not receive a Vaccine Card, will be advised of a day for the pick-up.

“Management apologizes for any inconvenience caused, and thanks the public for the positive response to date.”