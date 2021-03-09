Police raises alarm about deceptive snack packages

DECEPTIVE PACKAGING – Police on Grand Bahama are sounding the alarm and warning parents and guardians to be vigilant, after discovering and seizing 126 packages of chips on Sunday (March 7), containing THC and CBD, in packages similar to those sold in local stores. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

As drug suppliers find new and innovative ways to package their product, police on Grand Bahama are sounding the alarm after discovering and seizing 126 packages of chips on Sunday (March 7), containing THC and CBD.

THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) is the main compound in cannabis (Marijuana) that produces the high sensation. CDB (Cannabidiol), is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis.

According to Superintendent of Police Michael Thurston, officer-in-charge of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Grand Bahama, officers discovered the items after executing a search warrant at a residence on Fortune Bay Drive.



“I wish to advise that on Sunday, March 7, 202, officers of the DEU executed a search warrant at a residence situated at Fortune Day Drive. A quantity of suspected cocaine, marijuana and THC and CBD products were discovered at that residence.

“Also, cash in the amount of $2,000 was seized at that residence,” Supt. Thurston revealed.

He added that two persons were taken into custody, an adult male and an adult female, who are assisting police with their investigations.

However, he further stated that what is of serious concern to lawmen is the deceptive method in which the THC and CBD items were packaged and labelled.



“There were 126 packages, with nine different brands that they used. I wish to advise members of the public to be very careful and observant, when purchasing snacks for yourselves and for your children. I would venture as far as to say that the brand names and labels on the food items (discovered) are very common, and they could be mistaken for legitimate branded products.

“So, we are sending out an alert for members of the public to be observant and alert; to educate your children and make sure that they do not make the mistake of purchasing food items, snacks in particular, that may harm them,” said the senior officer.

He urged parents and guardians to be “very vigilant.”

Supt. Thurston added that it is very difficult for the naked eye to determine the difference between the legitimate product and the drug laced product.

“They are very, very similar and that is the deceptive aspect of this case. And this is why we want to educate the public.”

As for an indicator, persons should look for when purchasing snack items like chips and gummy treats, Supt. Thurston said the following: “You would want to look at the packaging very carefully. On some of the packages you will see THC stamps on them or CDB. Obviously, you would not find that on a legitimate package.

“That is one indicator you can look for to determine the difference. The other thing you want to look at is the pricing. Some of the original products are being sold for around 50 cents to $1 in stores, but if you have an individual on the street selling that same product for more than that, sometimes $15 or $30, something is wrong. And so, that is a very good indicator that the product is illegal.”

Supt. Thurston reiterated that this matter is of very serious concern to police and urged the public to be aware and pay attention.

“THC is actually the main ingredient found in the cannabis plant. That is the actual ingredient that makes you high and so, this particular ingredient is found in these items … it is very dangerous.

“In The Bahamas, until the legislation is changed and passed, it is illegal to be in possession of and supply marijuana. And so, if we come into contact with any individual or individuals who are involved in the distribution and supply of these items, they will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.”

Supt. Thurston said that presently, there is no time frame known to the police as to how long the items have been in circulation.

“However, we are in full investigation and wherever our investigation leads, we definitely will follow. We cannot say, at this time, that these are widespread in the community, but as we continue to investigate we will be able to determine that.

“This particular seizure really raised our awareness. We have seen different ways of supplying, but this is sort of a new thing, so to speak. This is something that we really need to pay attention to,” he added.

Questioned whether the suppliers might have a targeted market, Supt. Thurston answered in thee affirmative.

“I would think that persons involved in the sale of these particular items would have a targeted market. They would probably approach individuals who would be aware of what they are actually getting, but the danger is the possibility of some of them slipping into the vendors’ stock.

“Then we have a problem with them (vendors) not knowing, because of how similar they look to the legitimate product. If you consume any of these products, from our information, after about an hour you will feel the effect of the drug … the high an actual marijuana joint will give you. This type of deceptive method in which individuals try to get persons to take/use marijuana, will not be tolerated

“Anyone out there who is not interested in smoking marijuana will not do it, but this deceptive way of doing it is just terrible and we in the DEU will do everything we can to discourage it and bring those to justice who we find being involved in this type of activity,” Supt. Thurston stated.