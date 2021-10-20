Police officers investigating drug discovery incidents in GB, Abaco

On Tuesday (October 19) police on Grand Bahama arrested a male resident of East End in connection with the discovery of suspected marijuana.

According to reports, a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), acting on information, proceeded to a residence in McLean’s Town.

Upon arrival, officers executed a search warrant on the residence, where a green plastic wrapping containing a grassy like substance, suspected to be marijuana was found.

The officers also followed a foot path from the residence where they discovered 33 flower pots with suspected marijuana plants ranging from one-to-two-feet in height.

Subsequently, an adult male was arrested and is presently assisting authorities with their investigation.

The estimated street value of the suspected marijuana is $33,000.00.

Meanwhile, in two separate incidents on Abaco, officials discovered quantities of suspected marijuana.

In the first incident, sometime around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a team of officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station, acting on information, proceeded to a residence in Sandy Point, Abaco.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered at the rear of the residence, a white crocus sack bag containing three brown taped packages suspected to be marijuana.

The estimated street value of that find was $3,000.00.

On Moore’s Island, police also discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Officials revealed that shortly before 3:00 p.m. a team of officers from the Moore’s Island Police Station conducted a routine mobile patrol on the beach located at the rear of the Moore’s Island Airport. While there, officers discovered one brown taped package, suspected to be marijuana.

The estimated weight of the package was five pounds with an estimated street value of $5,000.00.

Investigations into all of the above-mentioned matters continue.