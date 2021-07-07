Police now investigating crime possibility in airplane tragedy

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE – Police now investigating Monday (July 5) plane crash as a crime. Reports coming out of Abaco revealed that an air plane reported stolen to Abaco police on Tuesday, July 6, has been identified as the one that was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash, just off the Treasure Cay Airport.

A plane reportedly stolen from the Treasure Cay Airport, Treasure Cay, Abaco on Tuesday (July 6) has been identified as the aircraft that crashed on Monday (July 5) claiming the lives of two Bahamian pilots.

Police press officer Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Rolle in a statement Wednesday, July 7, revealed that officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of a 1984 White and Brown Trim, Israel 8-seater plane model #1124A, registration number N790JR being stolen from Treasure Cay Airport.

According to information, the plane initially arrived in Treasure Cay, on Friday, July 2 and was scheduled to depart on Monday, July 5.

However, the airplane was said to be stolen.

Further, as police along with other agencies continued investigations into the plane crash in Treasure Cay on Monday, officials confirmed that the aircraft has indeed been identified as the one reported stolen.

Police in Marsh Harbour received information of the tragic crash sometime around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Information revealed that shortly after taking off from the Treasure Cay Airport, the plane crashed in bushes and burst into flames.

The two pilots who perished onboard the plane are believed to be Jason Allen and Lavan Paul.

Police say the estimated value of the aircraft is $300,000.

Meanwhile, Chief Investigator of Air Accidents Delvin Major, in an interview with The Nassau Guardian Tuesday, said that two American pilots flew the plane into Abaco on July 2.

He added that officials were attempting to reach the American pilots, because it appears that the pilots who were onboard the plane at the time of the crash, were not the same as the ones who landed the aircraft in Abaco.

Investigations are continuing in this matter.