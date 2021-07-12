Police investigating hit-and-run fatality

A male was recorded as the island’s latest traffic fatality, following what is believed to be a hit-and-run late Sunday (July 11) evening.

According to police information, shortly after 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Police Control Room dispatchers received a call alerting them of a traffic accident in the area of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock.

A team of officers were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived, officers met an adult male, who appeared unresponsive, laying on the ground. EMS (Emergency Medical Services) personnel were called to the scene and the victim was rushed to the accident and emergency section of the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead by attending physicians.

Meanwhile, initial enquiries by officers at the scene revealed that the male was walking on the side of the street, when he was struck by a light colored vehicle, heading in a western direction.

Police were told by eyewitnesses that the driver failed to stop.

Traffic police are continuing investigations into the deadly hit-and-run.

In other crime news, a male and female were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and proceeds of crime.

Police say that sometime around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, officers from the West End Police State and Predator Unit, acting on information, executed a search warrant at a residence on Charing Road, Bootle Bay.

Upon arrival, officers searched a Red and White Honda trail dirt bike where a quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered. Further checks of the residence revealed a quantity of suspected marijuana inside a Hennessy box in the master bathroom.

Additionally, officers found $2,558.00 cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

As a result, an adult female and male were arrested.

Investigations are being continued.