Police investigating alleged suicide of young constable

SALUTE – Officers salute as the hearse carry away the body of their colleague that was found with a gunshot wound to the head, Friday (May 14) evening.

The tragic death of a young police constable believed to be Robert Wright Jr. Friday (May 14), has been emotional for officers in the Grand Bahama District of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).



The young officer was found sometime around 8:00 Friday evening, with a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade, officer-in-charge of Grand Bahama and the Northern Districts, who was on the scene of the discovery, “The officer was going through some challenges.”

The senior policeman added that the young constable worked the 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. shift Friday morning and sometime around 7:30 a.m. asked his superior to leave the station for something to eat.

“After a few hours, she (a female sergeant) became concerned and notified her superiors that the officer requested time and that she hadn't seen him since,” Greenslade shared.

He added that a search was launched immediately by fellow officers and family members of the deceased, to no immediate avail.



Greenslade further disclosed that a few calls were received by an inspector of the division, where the officer was attached, of his vehicle being spotted but, again, the young man could not be located.

Unfortunately, hours later the horrific discovery was made.



A voice note of a man, believed to be the father of the deceased officer circulated WhatsApp Saturday (May 15), alleging that as a father he noticed a change in his son's behavior several weeks ago.

According to the note, the father said he contacted a female senior officer responsible for transfers and requested that the young officer be permitted to leave the island and work on a Family Island.

The father maintained that nothing was done.

While he said that he is not blaming the senior officer for the death of his child, the father urged the higher ranked officers to have more compassion in carrying out their duties.



Police have classified Wright´s death as suspicious as the investigation continues.



In the meantime, The Freeport News learned that grief sessions were scheduled for Monday, May 17, for officers where Wright was stationed and for his squad mates.