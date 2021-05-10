Police in search of attacker of severely stabbed victim

The Grand Bahama Police Department has launched a manhunt for the alleged attacker, who was described by his stabbed victim as standing about 5´9´´ in height and of brown complexion.



The victim, who was rushed to the trauma section of the Rand Memorial Hospital, is listed in serious but stable condition.



According to police reports, officers learned of the stabbing incident shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday (May 7), when they were dispatched to the scene on East Sunrise Road.

On arrival, police found a male lying on the side of the road on East Sunrise Highway, suffering from multiple stab wounds about his body.

Officers, along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals rendered medical assistance and the victim was then taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Reports from authorities informed that the male victim was on East Sunrise Highway when he was attacked from behind, by a male.

The victim revealed to authorities that the culprit stabbed him with a knife multiple times about his body.

As it was school rush hour, traffic reportedly moved at a snail’s pace as authorities gathered details. As with any criminal investigation, police are appealing to anyone with information regarding the brutal attack, to come forward with any information.

Members of the public are asked to call the police, anonymously, if they preferred, at 919; Crime Stoppers at 1-242-300-8477; or the Central Detective Unit (CDU) at 350-3106/12.