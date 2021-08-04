PM: ‘We have more vaccines’

MORE VACCINES ARRIVE – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis received a third batch of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine doses Tuesday morning. Also pictured is Dr. Eldonna Boisson (right), PAHO/WHO Country Representative for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. (BIS PHOT: PATRICK HANNA)

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis took receipt of 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday (August 3) morning, marking the third batch of pre-paid vaccines the country has received through the COVAX Facility.

After a slight decline in vaccinations country-wide, this latest delivery will go to residents needing the first and second jabs.

Dr. Minnis noted that beginning– Tuesday, August 3 – appointments for first and second doses would be made available in Grand Bahama and New Providence.

“Please visit vax.gov.bs to make your appointment to receive the vaccine,” said the nation’s leader.

Health officials and volunteers are working on vaccination scheduling for Family Islands.

“Updated information will also be provided on the current use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and more information will be forthcoming as our vaccine supplies increase,” said Dr. Minnis.

As it relates to those waiting to make an appointment for their second jab, the prime minister encourages booking as soon as possible.

“If you haven’t received your first dose yet, please book an appointment online or visit one of the walk-up centers as they become available. As I said in my National Address last week The Bahamas Government is working very closely with CARICOM and the United States Government regarding a donation of vaccines from the U. S. Government,” said the prime minister.

He noted that the government is working hard to prepare to receive additional vaccines.

“With the help of the U. S. Embassy in Nassau we are securing essential equipment and supplies that are necessary as we continue to roll out vaccines throughout the country.

“Last week, we received four ultra-cold freezers donated by the U. S. Embassy. Three of these freezers will be used at the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Unit on New Providence. One of the freezers will be transported to Grand Bahama for use. The Embassy also donated the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) needed to safely use the ultra-cold freezers,” he added.

Prime Minister Minnis encouraged residents to get vaccinated as new cases and deaths increase nation-wide.

On Sunday, August 1, the government announced new testing requirements for international and domestic travelers, which come into effect on Friday, August 6.

Following are new travel requirements:

Entering The Bahamas

Vaccinated Travelers

All fully vaccinated travelers wishing to enter The Bahamas will now be required to obtain a COVID-19 test (Rapid Antigen Test or PCR), with a negative result, within five days of arrival in The Bahamas.

Unvaccinated Travelers

There are no changes to the testing requirements for unvaccinated persons wishing to enter The Bahamas. All persons, who are 12 years and older and who are unvaccinated, will still be required to obtain a PCR test taken within five days of arrival in The Bahamas.

Children and Infants

All children, between the ages of 2 and 11, wishing to enter The Bahamas will now be required to obtain a COVID-19 test (Rapid Antigen Test or PCR), with a negative result, within five days of arrival in The Bahamas.

All children, under the age of 2, are exempt from any testing requirements.

Cruise Passengers

All travelers, entering The Bahamas on a cruise ship, will be subjected to the testing requirements mandated by the cruise line and approved by the Competent Authority.

Traveling within The Bahamas

Vaccinated Travelers

All fully vaccinated travelers wishing to travel within The Bahamas, will now be required to obtain a COVID-19 test (Rapid Antigen Test or PCR), with a negative result, within five days of the travel date from the following islands: New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island.

Unvaccinated Travelers

For unvaccinated persons wishing to travel within The Bahamas, all persons, who are 12 years and older and who are unvaccinated, will still be required to obtain a PCR test taken within five days of the travel date. This now applies to travel from the following islands: New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island.

Children and Infants

All children, between the ages of 2 and 11, wishing to travel within The Bahamas will now be required to obtain a COVID-19 test (Rapid Antigen Test or PCR), with a negative result, within five days of the travel date from the following islands: New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island.

All children, under the age of 2, are exempt from any testing requirements.

Domestic travel health visa fees will be waived for all Bahamians and residents traveling within The Bahamas.