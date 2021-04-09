PM tours medical facilities on the island

MEDICAL FACILITIES TOUR – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis toured the medical facilities on Grand Bahama today – Friday, April 9 – including the Susan J. Wallace Community Center, where the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered. Pictured from left are Minister of State for GB, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson; PM Dr. Hubert Minnis; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Iram Lewis and GB Health Services Administrator, Sharon Williams. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

While the official recommissioning ceremony of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) was slated for Friday, April 9 – the event was postponed until further notice. However, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis continued with his plans to tour the facility.

Dr. Minnis also toured the Susan J. Wallace Center, where the COVID-19 vaccination is presently being administered and the construction site of the multi-faceted Western Atlantic University School of Medicine, off of East Sunrise Highway.

In East Grand Bahama, the prime minister visited the newly constructed High Rock Clinic.

Accompanying the nation’s leader were Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Iram Lewis; Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Administrator, Catherine Weech; and Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Administrator, Sharon Williams, Hospital Administrator among other officials.

Overall, the prime minister noted that he was “very pleased” with what he viewed during his tour.

“As we all know a lot of the health infrastructure systems here were devastated by the hurricane and so, we wanted to get them back as quickly as possible. A lot of things have been delayed, but in spite of that I wanted to still move along,” said the PM.

He was indicated that the extent of progress was important to him.

“I wanted to inspect the progress at the RMH, because we are in the process of designing the final component of the hospital which is the four-story complex next to the original complex so that we can have a brand-new hospital, so that all of the medical entities would not necessarily have to be moved back and forth to New Providence or other places.

“Then, of course, you know in the outlining skirts of Grand Bahama, on the eastern end, the clinics were destroyed. Residents are returning home, but you cannot have them return unless you have all of the infrastructure also. I wanted to see the progress of the clinics in these areas and what has been done. The relief agencies are also moving on to Moore’s Island, and other areas in Abaco, to do similar clinic projects, and it is essential that they meet our needs and our requirements. I am basically, just keeping an eye on the projects to ensure that everything is progressing smoothly,” Dr. Minnis said.

In terms of the local vaccination process he added the following:

“I am very pleased with what I have seen. I am pleased with the vaccination program. I have been told that Grand Bahamians, like The Bahamas in general, are coming out, receiving the vaccine. We are presently in a pandemic and we feel that we are presently ahead of the virus, and we must remain ahead of the virus.

“We are in a position to vaccinate ourselves out of it without having to cause any devastation to our economy,” the nation’s leader stated.

Following the tour Thompson gave his overview.

“Today the prime minister was able to tour the Rand Memorial Hospital facility. We are just about completed with regard to the Rand facility – the pediatrics, pharmacy, maternity ward and medical/surgical wards. From top to bottom, it will be a brand-new facility.

“The prime minister is hoping to come back this month to open the hospital so that the public will be able to have full access to it. We are very pleased at the status of where we are now.

“We also saw the vaccination center (Susan J. Wallace Center) and the setup there. We understand that over 2,000 persons have already received their vaccination in Grand Bahama. They have also gone to West End as well and have completed some work there.

“They will also be doing some work in East End, Eight Mile Rock and so, they are going to the different settlements to actually vaccinate persons, which is good as well,” said the senator.

Thompson added that Dr. Minnis also saw progress with respect to the High Rock Clinic.

He noted that the project is a collaboration between the Public Hospitals Authority and Direct Relief.

“This facility is a complete facility. We saw today that it is already about three to four times larger than the previous facility that was there. We are hoping, again, that we will be able to recommission it this month. And so, we are very pleased with the facility that will be here in the High Rock community. It is going to be a huge improvement from what was there prior to the storm and so, we are very pleased with respect to that,” he said.

Thompson also highlighted the solar lighting program, which started in McLean’s Town, Pelican Point and is soon to come to High Rock and Sweeting’s Cay.

“There is a solar lighting program, where we are going to have complete street lights that are going to be all solarized so that persons will be able enjoy and have street lights. It will be one of a kind, definitely in Grand Bahaman, and will be an example of how islands and settlements will be able to take advantage of the solar program,” Thompson said.