PM: “GB is on the way back!”

OFFICIAL LAUNCHED – The Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign was launched in Grand Bahama on Friday (August 27) evening. Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told supporters that Grand Bahama is on its way back and urged them to unite and support the five candidates. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF YONTALAY BOWE)

“At long last, Grand Bahama is fully coming back!”

So, stated Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, emphatically on Friday (August 27) at the launch of the Free National Movement (FNM) campaign in Grand Bahama.

“Over the next five years, millions of tourists will be coming to Grand Bahama,” added Dr. Minnis.

Expressing confidence in returning to office for another term, he revealed that early in the FNM’s next term, the government will be putting in place the Homeporting Act similar to the Hotel Encouragement Act.

“We’ve already experienced more visitors from the cruise lines coming to Grand Bahama. We told them that Grand Bahama was a must stop, and there is more to come. There are other big investments for Grand Bahama.

“As you know, Carnival and Royal Caribbean have agreed to a new combined investment at approximately $350 million in the Grand Bahama Shipyard. You might recall that the original investment and other investments, to date, in the Shipyard have totaled some $250 million,” said the PM.

The new investment will not only match that but exceed it by $100 million.

The proposed infrastructure works will replace the two damaged docks with larger ones.

“This will mean a notable increase in employment and economic activity on Grand Bahama and for local businesses throughout Freeport and the island. The government and the owners of the Grand Bahama Shipyard will work on a new partnership that benefits the people of Grand Bahama. The expansion at the Grand Bahama Shipyard will begin as early as October of this year.

“This is a sign of progress, a sign of hope and most importantly, a sign of confidence,” said Dr. Minnis.

Noting that Grand Bahama, like the entire Bahamas is on its way back, the PM said that the combined Carnival and Royal Caribbean investment is the biggest in Grand Bahama’s history.

“This is one of the biggest investments in Grand Bahama’s history. When we came to office we made a number of promises to you. Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic resulted in a number of delays, but we have worked tirelessly to renew and restore Grand Bahama.

“The government continues to work with Carnival on the committing process for the Carnival Cruise Port. We expect to break ground shortly,” said Dr. Minnis.

He noted that as promised the first phase of the Rand Memorial Hospital is finished and the 2021/2022 Budget includes $19 million for the Rand’s four-story expansion.

“This is in addition to the new Pharmacy, new Medical/Surgical Units, the new Maternity Ward, new Operating theatres, new Infectious Disease Ward, new Cafeteria, new Intensive Care Unit, and the new Children’s Ward that were completed under phase one. We are busy working on the design for phase two.

“Doctor’s Hospital has announced its new hospital project here in Grand Bahama. Work on this new private hospital will begin this year and is being done in partnership with Cleveland Clinic.”

The PM furthered that l, if successful, in the party’s next term Grand Bahama will see a brand-new, international world-class airport.

“A new, world-class Freeport International Airport is vital for the renewal of our second most populous island. The government has approved the new Discovery Bay Project in Grand Bahama and the Weller Group intends to develop a mixed-use resort consisting of a key boutique resort and restaurant, 30 residential estate lots, 12 townhouses, 12 bungalows, a beach-front rental pavilion, a 30-slip marina to be situated in the exiting canal and a back-up house facility.

“At the end of all its phases, this development will exceed $100 million. They are going to help provide affordable land and homes for young professionals just as we are doing in Nassau. We are going to provide loans and assistance to help develop vacation home rentals, including the residents of East and West Grand Bahama to have a greater share of the tourism market,” said Dr. Minnis.

The PM shared a special message with supporters.

“We must be united and remain united during this campaign. Our party has a proud history, leading this country in four different terms. We must help and support all our candidates.

“This election is about who you trust to get out of this pandemic. The same decisive leadership we showed to get you through this pandemic, is the kind of leadership we need to end this emergency phase and to reopen our economy.

“I have a responsibility as your prime minister to do what is right, no matter if it is unpopular at this time. I will not play political games with your life, your children, grand-children and families’ lives. Grand Bahama you have heard me say this over and over again. The only way for us to get out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Minnis.

He added that the country now has three of the best vaccines in the world.

“I need all of you in Grand Bahama who are not vaccinated to come forward, quickly, to take your shot. We can end this surge and move forward to more openness, if you come forward and get vaccinated.

“I have set a goal for The Bahamas to be one of the most vaccinated small island nations in the world,” said the prime minister.