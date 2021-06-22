PM announces $350M Shipyard expansion

EXPANSION ANNOUNCEMENT – Carnival and Royal Caribbean International, in a combined effort will invest $350 million in an expansion project of the Grand Bahama Shipyard, announced Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis Monday (June 21), as he closed the debate on the 2021/2022 Budget. (BIS PHOTO: YONTALAY BOWE)

Carnival and Royal Caribbean International, in a combined effort will invest $350 million in an expansion project of the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

So, revealed Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Finance during his closing 2021/2022 Budget Communication in the House of Assembly on Monday, June 21.

He noted that such an investment will be one of the largest investments in the history of Grand Bahama.

“To understand the scale of this investment, the House may recall that the original investment and other investments to date in the Shipyard have totaled approximately $250 million, and the new investment that I speak about will match this and exceed it by an additional $100 million.

“The proposed infrastructure works will replace the two damaged docks with even larger ones and the new docks will be capable of handling and servicing the largest ships in the world. Grand Bahama, Mr. Speaker, will become the largest cruise ship repair facility in the world,” said the PM.

He added that the proposed expansion will result in a notable increase in employment and economic activity on Grand Bahama.

“Let me say that all in Grand Bahama can hear, Grand Bahama is on the move and Grand Bahama is coming back. The government and the owners of the Shipyard will work on a new partnership agreement that benefits the people of Grand Bahama. More details will be presented in the weeks and months ahead, but I wish to note that expansion works on the Grand Bahama Shipyard will begin in October of this year. This is, Mr. Speaker, definitely a sign of progress; a sign of hope and a sign of confidence.

“Grand Bahama, as was demonstrated at the Harbour just over the weekend, like the rest of The Bahamas, is on the move. We are coming back. This is one of the biggest investments on Grand Bahama, in its history,” said Dr. Minnis.

The news of RCI’s joint investment, along with Carnival at the Grand Bahama Shipyard comes days following the home-porting inauguration of RCI’s Adventure of the Seas ceremony, which took place at the Freeport Harbour on Friday, June 18.

Vice President of Government Relations for The Americas of Royal Caribbean Group Russell Benford, noted during his remarks at the ceremony, that RCL is committed to yet another investment project on the island, which they have collaborated with another partner, Holisitca Destinations to carry out within the tourism sector.

“RCI understands that great destinations are a vitally important part to the recipes of being able to deliver great vacations. With our partners at Holistica Destinations, we look forward soon to finalizing our agreement with the government to proceed with our development plans for Grand Bahama Island. Our project includes an expanded five-berth port for the world’s largest cruise ship with enhanced transportation infrastructure, right here at this facility.

“Also, as most of you know and are anticipating, the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan Resort. These developments will not only attract cruise visitors but also land based visitors, arriving by air and by ferry. The size and scope of this project makes it ideal to embrace the distinctive culture of The Bahamas, as well as offer a wide range of entrepreneurial opportunities for all Bahamians,” said Benford.

“We value The Bahamas as a vested partner and we know what it means to deliver on strong economic opportunities; we know that the government is focused, encouraging and facilitating economic growth and development in Grand Bahama and we thank them for their phenomenal support.

He noted that RCI’s initial investment in Grand Bahama will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars and it will boost the Bahamian economy over the next 25 years and beyond, with 250 additional annual ship visits to Grand Bahama and more than 1.5 million cruise passengers annually.

Benford added that the projects also include employment opportunities for hundreds of Bahamians.

The projects, on completion, are projected to generate thousands of jobs for Grand Bahamians.

“What this represents for The Bahamas over the next quarter of a century, is projected to be a $12 billion increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP); $3.1 billion in income earned and a $2.1billion increase in government revenues.

“The transformation of Grand Bahama will create a world-class unparalleled attraction in the region, where visitors will want to return again and again, and deliver renewed hope for the rebirth of Grand Bahama.

“It means a lot to us (RCI) to be a part of the story of the rebirth of Grand Bahama and we thank you for this opportunity. We are determined to take the many steps of this journey, together with each of you and we will get there,” Benford said.