PLP’s Davis, Cooper: ‘We want the whole hog.’

THE WHOLE HOG – Leader and Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip Brave Davis and Chester Cooper, respectively, agreed that they wanted the Grand Bahama seats going to the PLP in Thursday’s general elections.

Less than 24-hours before residents throughout the country were set to head to the polls and cast their ballots, leaders of all the parties vying for constituency seats were busy with last campaign rounds.

“We want the whole hog!”



So, said the Progressive Liberal Party Leader and Deputy Leader, Philip Brave Davis and Chester Cooper, respectively when they travelled to Grand Bahama Wednesday (September 15).



“I want to say to Grand Bahama, your island will be in good hands,” said Davis, during a press briefing at the airport.

“This is a new day. It is for all of us. Grand Bahama you have been the bedrock for the Free National Movement (FNM) for quite a while. We understand, but have they lived up to what they promised?”



“Have they done anything for you? They burrowed millions, but what do you see? How have they managed the Dorian affair? Where is the Dorian money?



“Why have they not invested in Grand Bahama and restored the island to where it should be? Have they built one house in Grand Bahama? What about the hospital?” he questioned.



“There is only one more day before we restore compassion to governance. Grand Bahama tomorrow, September 16 is ‘D’ day. It is one thing to support us and that support has been overwhelming, but that has to translate into votes. Mark that ‘X’ to the PLP, otherwise all the work and the support that you gave would have been in vain. I urge every registered voter here in Grand Bahama to turn up and vote,” Davis said.



Both leaders are confident of victory at the polls in Grand Bahama.



“We are going to win Grand Bahama … that is all I will say. The leader has asked our team for the “whole hog” and I am happy to tell you that we are going to win Grand Bahama. I am very confident. I like what I feel on the ground here. it is a warm and welcoming feeling and I am satisfied that it is going to be a new day here on Grand Bahama,” said Cooper, while at PLP Headquarters, Wednesday morning.



“I am happy to be in Grand Bahama again. We are checking in with our supporters and of course, our candidates. I am happy to be here now with James Turner in East Grand Bahama. This morning, we stopped in with Ginger Moxey, Kirk Russell, and Mr. (Curt) Hollingsworth in Marco City and I am pleased to say that things look very good.



“I am very positive about Grand Bahama. I am very positive about the country. I feel satisfied that our message has gone through the length and breadth of The Bahamas, and I am comfortable and confident that it will be a new day,” Cooper added.



The deputy leader described the party’s campaign as “superb.”



“We believe that Minnis (Dr. Hubert Minnis) tried to trick us by calling a snap election, but I am happy that the joke is on him. We are ready, we are prepared, our team ran a superb campaign and we are ready to govern.



“We have great plans. ‘Our Economic Plan’, our blueprint for change, encompasses the needs, desires and aspirations of Grand Bahama. We have listened to our people, we have included their thoughts and their concerns in our blueprint for change and we are ready to now implement those changes.



“Tomorrow, I am asking all supporters to go out and vote. Go early, go safely and peacefully. Return to your homes and count the ballots as we enjoy the victory,” Cooper advised.



He thanked Grand Bahamians.



“You have been very supportive of all of our candidates – Obie (Wilchcombe), Ginger, Curt, Kirk and James. I want to thank you for the support that you have given all of them. I thank you for the support that you have given to me and of course, our leader.



“I want to thank the press in Grand Bahama, for covering this journey. It has been an exciting one. We could not have done it without you. Please continue to follow us and we will be back for a victory lap.”



He concluded by admonishing all to exercise calm and peace while exercising their democratic right as Bahamian citizens tomorrow.



Cooper left for Exuma shortly after the press briefing.