PLP Women’s Wellness Workshop focuses on special responsibilities

INFORMATIVE WORKSHOP – The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Grand Bahama Women’s Branch First Women’s Wellness Workshop was held on Saturday, April 10, at the PLP Headquarters. Speakers shared on a number of topics, including health and wellness, pampering 101, insurance needs, and frugal tips. Pictured in the inset at left is Women’s Branch Interim Chair Caroline Rahming-Kinglocke and at right is motivational segment presenter, Chevonia McBride. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

Covering the ‘whole woman’ was the focus of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Grand Bahama Women’s Branch First Women’s Wellness Workshop.

Held Saturday, April 10, at the PLP Headquarters, speakers shared on a number of topics, including health and wellness, pampering 101, insurance needs, and frugal tips.

Women’s Branch Interim Chair Caroline Rahming-Kinglocke noted that with persons, particularly women experiencing a number of ailments and uncertainty, the leadership of the group thought it was a fitting time to host the event.

“Today, we have a lot of people ailing, sick, or just shut-in, and they don’t know what to do. And so, we took it upon ourselves to have a clinic to support, stimulate and inspire women that they wouldn’t walk in fear. If they are informed, then they can make their lives a little bit more comfortable,” Rahming-Kinglocke explained.

“So, we had presenting, registered nurse Pam Ferguson, who shared a very informative discussion on COVID-19, contact tracing and just general information. Then there was pressure screening and the like.”



She added that as the day was all about living healthy, the participants received water, fruits and healthy food; but “no sodas.”

“Additionally, we also had the masseuse, the physical therapist, and in that session, we offered spa days, free, to persons for total wellness. We also had a motivational speaker, who shared with the young and old to inspire them, and to encourage camaraderie and unity within the organization.

“Coming up we have the insurance professional and frugal tip speaker and I am sure they too will be informative. So, we are covering the whole woman.”

Rahming-Kinglocke noted that this initiative was important for the women, particularly in these times of uncertainty, indecision and pandemic.

She said that based on the success of this event, “I am more than certain we will make annual.”

Presenter of the motivational segment, Chevonia McBride said that her discussion with the women was to motivate and encourage.

“It was more or less me motivating and encouraging them to stand firm in their beliefs and their purpose; the original purpose of why they are PLP; the power of being a woman and putting themselves forward for candidacy; and then us being women as sisters, having a sisterhood and holding each other’s hand,” McBride explained.

Noting that the theme of her presentation was, ‘Fix Your Crown Queen,’ McBride said she simply wanted to advise, that as women, be there for each other.

“There are times when you are going to have some bad days, you are going to have some good days, but during the bad days we need to hold our sister’s hand. We need to encourage her and we need to help her. You know sometimes her crown will fall and we have to be there to help her fix her crown on those days she needs help,” she added.

Being aware of the true purpose is significant as well, emphasized McBride.



“Everyone knowing their purpose in this political season is essential, because not everyone can be a candidate. Some of us will be in the background working, some will be led to pray and cover the candidacy, and some will be led to work the polls and put on motivational segments like this. But in everything that you do, do it passionately, do it relentlessly and put your best foot forward always,” she stated.

Vice Chairman of PLP Northern Branch Julian Sawyer noted that he was pleased to support the women in this initiative.

“The Women’s Branch decided to participate in a contemporary topic on health, women’ wellness and using that as a means of contributing to our community at a time when the whole nation is faced with a pandemic and health issues as well.

“They are also talking about going forward and a good life, so I am very excited about this event and the impact it will have on the community,” said Sawyer.

He added that the Men’s Branch is very active, therefore it is good to see both branches out in the community doing well and doing things for the betterment of the community itself.

Women’s Branch Member and participant Annie Pinder said that it was a pleasure to be a part of Saturday’s event.

“Today, it is a wonderful pleasure to be here with all these ladies and so much talent. You know the ladies carry the country, we have minds that can work, and women that can produce. So, it’s just a privilege to be here and enjoy these sessions.

“The talent, and the speakers, they were spectacular, they were informative and timely. Everyone is here, we are having a good time, learning and getting information,” said Pinder.