MORE MUST BE DONE – Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip “Brave” Davis said the government must do more to assist more Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), particularly in Grand Bahama. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Late last night, it was quite clear that the country’s next prime minister would be Phillip “Brave” Davis.



The leader of the Progressive Liberal Party led the overwhelming charge and looks to have a huge mandate.



Around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis conceded. ▪︎More detailed stories and photos to follow.