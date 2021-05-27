PLP officially launches campaign in GB

PLP CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED IN GB – The Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for Central Grand Bahama, Kirkland Russell, is now fully established in his office base. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Central Grand Bahama Community Center, is the official name of the candidate’s constituency headquarters in the Lewis Yard section. Pictured are PLP Leader, Philip Brave Davis (fourth left); PLP Deputy Leader, Chester Cooper (left) and PLP Central GB candidate, Kirk Russell (third left). (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for Central Grand Bahama, Kirkland Russell, is now fully established in his office base. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Central Grand Bahama Community Center, is the official name of the candidate’s constituency headquarters in the Lewis Yard section. The officially opening ceremony took place Saturday, May 22.

With a number of party officials present, including Leader Phillip Brave Davis and Deputy Leader I. Chester Cooper, Russell shared that the facility will be used as a networking venue for all in the community to utilize.

Speaking with media prior to the opening, Copper noted that Russell is the right man to catapult the Central Grand Bahama Constituency and bring relief to the residents in the area.

“It has been hard lately for all of us, especially here in Central Grand Bahama (CGB). I know that you have a Member of Parliament (Iram Lewis), who jumps from ministry to ministry. I know that you have been neglected and rejected, but now it is your time to do some rejecting. We need CGB to reject the Free National Movement (FNM).

“We have a good man here for you in Kirk Russell. Yes, he is a good man; he is a union man; he is a working man; a hotel man; and a family man. This is why you must vote for this man, who understands your pains, who feels your pains, and he understands your struggle. Kirk knows that struggles come in many colors but in this case, it is hard red.

“Kirk knows that the struggles you face with this government do not have to be so real. He understands the struggles that you feel with the games they are playing with the Grand Lucayan Hotel. We know that he can relate to the people who cannot understand why the government would tell businesses to close, send you home and not pay you your severance. He knows that a PLP government would not do that,” said Cooper.

Cooper sent out a strong plea to listeners to give Russell the voting support.

“We need you to send Kirk to the House, so that we can implement our plan; our plan for jobs, growth, recovery, and opportunities. The FNM rallied against VAT (value added tax), then they increased it on you. This is the FNM that said they were going to help Grand Bahamians rebuild and then they ended the tax concessions for those affected by (Hurricane) Dorian. This is the government that blew more than $150 million on the Grand Lucayan Hotel, and now they want to give it away,” he added.

The government cannot be trusted, said Cooper.

He noted that Grand Bahama gave the FNM five seats, two senators, a Deputy Prime Minister, four ministers and a Governor General.

“What did you get?” he asked.

“They got all of that and you got nothing. That is why I say to you, do not listen to their dreams. They are going to come selling dreams, but we want you to listen to the plan to rebuild, recover and revolutionize Grand Bahama.

“We are selling the promise of economic opportunity and prosperity for every Bahamian. We are selling the plan of growth and prosperity for all of Grand Bahama and Central Grand Bahama. I want you to spread this message throughout every constituency and throughout Grand Bahama, that Kirk Russell is our man. We ask you to reject the FNM and vote for Kirk Russell. Let us put this nightmare behind us; let us get our country back on track; let us get our lives back; let us get Grand Bahama back on track,” said Cooper.

During his remarks, Russell told supporters that their season for real change and growth is now.

He called for residents in the constituency to join hands and give their communities a fighting chance. “Your days of sitting around hopelessly, unemployed or underemployed, uninspired, waiting for a bag of Hurricane Dorian rationing, or maybe if you are an FNM you may get a $40.00 food voucher, every two weeks. That is over.

“Take my hand, let us together prepare to begin a new and robust journey to a brighter future; a future where education and training will be the driving force behind reducing unemployment, creating entrepreneurs in these communities and reducing crime, poverty and despair,” promised Russell.

Noting that Davis and Cooper shared the party’s new system of recovery, Russell said, it is their intent to partner with the Shipyard, Container Port, Polymers, Bradford Marine, BORCO, PharmaChem and Elnet Maritime so that young people can prepare for the great opportunities that lie ahead for the island.

“It is a disgrace to see that this useless government has walked away from a functioning school (Lewis Yard Primary) and left it abandoned, to sit and rot while the young people in these communities’ hunger and thirst for training and certification. For this alone they must be voted out.

“My fellow Bahamians, I stopped by this evening to tell you and the good people of Central Grand Bahama that the SS PLP is fully loaded and fully loaded with the three ‘Ds’ to succeed. We are disciplined, dedicated and we are determined not to let you down. And so, the ‘clarion call’ goes out; give us five and together we will not only recover, but we will aggressively begin to rebuild and eventually revolutionize this island,” Russell said.

PLP Campaign Coordinator for Grand Bahama and Bimini Rev. Dr. Keith Russell, also encouraged all in attendance to vote for the five PLP candidates for Grand Bahama and Bimini in the upcoming General Elections.

“As the coordinator for this area, I want five. Give us five and let us show you what we can do when we have five in the hands of people with compassion and vision. We will rebuild, reform, revolutionize Grand Bahama and Bimini, but, it takes you as well. Without the people we cannot do anything. The walls were built because the people had a mind to work,” Rev. Russell said.

The CGB office was one of three that were officially opened over the past weekend. The others were Pineridge, and West GB and Bimini, with candidates Ginger Moxey and Obie Wilchcombe, respectively.