PLP Leader Brave Davis blames FNM for Grand Bahama neglect

IN A BAD STATE – Grand Bahama is in a bad state and has been neglected by the governing Free National Movement (FNM), according to Leader of the Official Opposition, Philip Brave Davis, following a tour of the island over the weekend. Davis is pictured, second right, touring Sweeting’s Cay with his delegation. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

“Grand Bahama is in a bad state and has been neglected by the present Free National Movement (FNM) government for the past four years.”

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis made the statement, following his observations during a tour of the island over the weekend.

As general elections loom, Davis and a delegation, including Deputy Leader Chester Cooper; Member of Parliament of Englerston Glenys Hanna-Martin; former Member of Parliament for Tall Pines Leslie Miller, and others, traveled to Grand Bahama for several events inclusive opening campaign offices in Pineridge and Central Grand Bahama.

According to Davis, for the past four years Grand Bahama has been badly neglected by the governing Free National Movement (FNM).

“We cannot say it enough ... an inadequate hospital facility; an overdue hotel deal that is draining the public’s purse; and a shell of an airport with no money to fix it and no timeline when it will be fully operational. Grand Bahama has been given a bunch of empty promises,” Daivs told the media during a press conference after his tour.

“Two years later, Hurricane Dorian’s damages remain, and neglect of this government persists. Today, I along with my deputy headed a delegation that included the next member of parliament for East Grand Bahama, James Turner, toured Sweeting’s Cay. It was an eye opener. It has been almost two years since Dorian and Bahamians are still suffering.

“We met James Sarles, executives of Rotary and other non-governmental organizations (NGO) and I thanked them personally from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of the PLP, for all they have done and are continuing to do. They were on Sweeting’s Cay to officially hand over the keys to nine homes that were sponsored by Rotary and built by the Sea Grape team of young men. Hear me when I say that the homes were built by Rotary, not by the government.

“We toured the Water Plant that is being installed by Samaritan's Purse; trailer homes that were donated by NGOs, erected finally, but still waiting on foundations to be constructed. This uncaring FNM government has done nothing for the people of Sweeting’s Cay,” Daivs maintained.

He noted this is the sad reality of Grand Bahama.

Davis said that four years later after giving the FNM five seats in 2017, the people are not in a better state.

“This FNM government has failed Grand Bahama,” said Davis.

Consequently, he noted, the five candidates – Ginger Moxey, Kirk Russell, Curt Hollingsworth, James Turner and Obie Wilchcombe – chosen to lead the PLP in Grand Bahama, are indeed the persons needed to bring true change to the island.

“We have ratified a caring and competent battle ready squad. It’s a diverse and dynamic PLP team deeply rooted in Grand Bahama’s past, motivated with the know-how to change this island’s challenged state, and all five hold my personal backing as leader and the support of the entire leadership and membership of the PLP, to help steer and shape Grand Bahama’s future.

“Today, we thank God for a good team, with a good plan and a PLP party committed and ready to serve,” Davis said.

While on island Davis and his delegation lent their support to PLP candidates Moxey, Wilchcombe and Russell during the official opening of their constituency offices in Pineridge, West Grand Bahama and Bimini and Central Grand Bahama, respectively.

Davis began his four-day tour of Grand Bahama with a church service at First Baptist Church on Thursday, May 20, and concluded his trip in church, at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hunter’s alongside Russell and other party leaders.