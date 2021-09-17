PLP is new government

PLP CELEBRATION – Thousands of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters celebrated their party’s victory Thursday evening at the headquarters on Beachway Drive. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) got its message across to the Bahamian populace, who delivered a “New Day,” in sweeping style Thursday (September 16), general elections night.

The PLP unofficially won the majority of the 39 seats.

They secured two seats in Grand Bahama – Pineridge and West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Parliamentary officials are currently recounting the ballots from throughout the country, with an official announcement to be made this afternoon – Friday, September 17.

Thursday evening, prior to all the constituency numbers being officially reported, outgoing Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis telephoned Prime Minister-designate Philip Brave Davis, Leader of the PLP conceding defeat.

Following the call, celebrations broke out country-wide.

PLP supporters in Grand Bahama converged on the party headquarters on Beachway Drive, where they were joined by candidates.

On Friday morning, Davis, Deputy Prime Minister-elect Chester Cooper and team arrived in Nassau from Cat Island and Exuma, respectively.

The PLP is expected to get right to work as promised.

“I’ve been, over the last few days in anticipation of this, in touch with the Commission of Police (Paul Rolle) and with Government House about the arrangements for transition, an orderly transition from the existing government to a new government,” PLP National Chairman Fred Mitchell told media personnel at a brief briefing Friday morning.

“As you know, in our system we do not have an interregnum (a period when normal government is suspended, especially between successive reigns or regimes), like they do in The United States. As soon as the election results have been finalized by the Parliamentary Commissioner, a letter is written to the Governor General to advise him of the winner and the Governor General then writes a letter to invite the prime minister-designate to form a government.

“We expect that this would be done overnight. It is my hope that as soon as possible the government would be put in place and certainly not beyond Saturday,” said Mitchell.

There is to be no break for the incoming government.

“We understand that in this climate there is going to be no honeymoon. And so, we understand that the first measures the government takes will tell the Bahamian public how serious we are about the business of governing and the business of nation building,” the chairman stated.

Meanwhile, former Minister of State for Grand Bahama J. Kwasi Thompson, who was one of three Free National Movement (FNM) candidates that secured seats in Grand Bahama said: “We have done this before and I believe we can do it again.

“I believe that those persons who won their seats, we will make a strong opposition and it is time for us to bind together and it is time, again, for us to focus on the people.”

Thompson stressed focusing on the people.

“It is still about the people, it is still about fighting for the betterment of the people. We recognize and we’ve said it before, the people in Grand Bahama are still hurting. We recognize that there is still a lot to do for the people and we are going to hold the incoming government to their promises,” said Thompson.