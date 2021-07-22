PLP GB Men’s Branch stages car raffle for 1st time registered voters

THE WINNER – Winner of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Grand Bahama Men’s Branch raffle, Bernard Ferguson, is pictured third from left, with PLP candidate and party officials. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

First time voter, Bernard Ferguson, of the Pineridge Constituency was the winner of a 2006 Nissan Cube, courtesy of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Grand Bahama Men’s Branch.

The PLP’s Men’s Branch launched the raffle back in February to encourage new voters to register for the 2022 General Elections.

The raffle took place on Monday, July 12.

On Tuesday July 13, prior to the keys of the car being handed over to the winner, PLP candidate for Pineridge Ginger Moxey noted that Ferguson’s home was the very first she and her team visited.

“I am so excited about this initiative. We have been very busy on the ground, as we go canvassing, trying to determine those who have not been registered or those that need to be transferred,” Moxey said outside the PLP East Sunrise Headquarters.

“Our team, in Hawksbill, has been extremely active and this is one of the first houses that we visited. We have our Stalwart Councilor, who is here as well. They actually had a sign in their yard that read, ‘Ginger for the people’ and so, we are really excited that we were able to win the vehicle for Pineridge and for Hawksbill,” she added.

She encouraged those who have not yet registered to "please do so."

“If you need a ride, just contact the headquarters or any of our offices and we will take you to be registered. As a Bahamian eligible to vote, it is your right. So please, take advantage of it. I am encouraging all young people, all those who have not yet registered, to please register.”

As she continues to canvas the Pineridge Constituency, Moxey noted that she has seen an increase in young people coming out to register for the first time.

“It has been incredible. Everyday we take a lot of young people to register, and so there has been, I would say, a movement and they are very interested in being a part of the change that is going to happen.”

Ferguson credited his grandmother for the raffle win.

“This all started thanks to my grandmother. She pursued it … I have never voted before. This will be my first time. I will be voting for the PLP and so, if it was not for her I would not be here today. I just want to thank her. All I know is the PLP. My family has always been PLP supporters.”

Ferguson added that he is extremely appreciative of the vehicle, as he was presently renting a vehicle at the time that he learned he was the winner of the 2006 Nissan Cube.

“This is my first time owning a car. I have never had a car of my own before. I was renting a car yesterday and now I can return the rental,” he said.

In conclusion he had this to say: “I want to also encourage other young people to register to vote. Please register to vote; PLP all the way!”