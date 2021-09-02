PLP Deputy Leader pays tribute to Hurricane Dorian victims

WE REMEMBER – Two years after the passing of the devastating Hurricane Dorian of September 2019, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and his wife, Cecillia (left), joined party candidates in Grand Bahama to remember those lost during the passing of the Category 5 storm. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Two years after the passing of the devastating Hurricane Dorian of September 2019, residents in Grand Bahama and Abaco are still reeling from the effects of the deadly Category 5 storm.

On Wednesday (September 1) Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and his wife, Cecillia, joined party candidates – Obie Wilchcombe, James Rolle-Turner, Curt Hollingsworth, Ginger Moxey and Kirk Russell – and officers in Grand Bahama to remember those lost in the storm, and the survivors.

A wreath was laid at the base of the monument site at the foot of the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge.

“It is important to the PLP, this morning, that we pause our campaigning to visit this monument in memory of the persons we lost during Hurricane Dorian. This is indeed a solemn occasion, and even on this second anniversary, it still feels very fresh,” Cooper said.

“It still feels like yesterday that our lives and the lives of many of our fellow brothers and sisters were torn apart as a result of the monstrous storm.

Today, we remember Grand Bahama as we stand here, but we also remember Abaco.

“We will never get a full count of those we lost, but it is important that we always keep them in our hearts and not just remember the persons lost, but many who suffered as a result of the storm. Today, I looked at the monument and I saw names of people I knew personally. So, I reflect on those as I reflect on all who were lost.

“We can do all that is within our power to remember them through monuments, but also to rebuild Grand Bahama and Abaco,” Cooper noted.

He added that a fitting memorial would be to bring all the party ‘s and government’s efforts together to provide the type of rebuilding and restoration exercise needed to bring the impacted islands back.

“But today, we take this opportunity to step back and suspend our campaign, for just a moment, to be able to recognize those persons that were lost. We pray for their souls, we pray for their families,” said Cooper.

Coordinator of PLP’s campaign for Grand Bahama and Bimini, Rev. Keith Russell said that those lost to Dorian will never be forgotten.

“They will forever be in our hearts. We will never allow those who’ve neglected their mangled and broken bodies to forget the indignity and disrespect showed them. So, we are gathered here to remember; to remember the ones who have not yet been counted, the ones who are lost to us forever,” said Rev. Russell.

A moment of silence was observed, prior to the conclusion of the brief ceremony.

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis attended a similar event in Abaco, on Wednesday morning.

A wreath was laid at the seaside in memory of those lost on that island, which was devastated when Hurricane Dorian touched down on September 1.

Meanwhile, in a statement PLP’s National Chairman Fred Mitchell called on the government to further extend customs exemption for Grand Bahama and Abaco, as both islands are still rebuilding 24 months after the storm.

“Today, 1st September, we commemorate the lives lost and the devastating circumstances caused by Hurricane Dorian two years ago. The catastrophic Category 5 storm hit Abaco and then Grand Bahama, leaving both northern islands in the worst state during our nation’s modern history.

“Sadly, thousands of Abaco and Grand Bahama residents remain homeless, jobless, in search of supplies, and crying out to the government for meaningful support,” Mitchell's statement read.

He said an extension is in order for sure.

“The PLP maintains that the government should have extended the timeline for the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama to bring in cars duty-free. Furthermore, the government should not have allowed the exemption to expire on 31 August when so many people are still suffering and out of work.

“As we mark this deadly and destructive anniversary, our thoughts and prayers are ever glued with those who are still mourning the dead and others seemingly hopelessly seeking closure on the status of their missing loved ones.

We continue to commend and are inspired by the indomitable spirit of the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama. With God’s covering and guidance, the PLP assures the strong and challenged survivors of Dorian that better days lie ahead.”