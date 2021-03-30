PLP Chairman Mitchell gives no set time for GB candidates to be ratified

SEN. FRED MITCHELL, PLP National Chairman

Grand Bahamians are still waiting with bated breath for the announcement of Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) five candidates who will represent the organization in the upcoming General Election.

Nearly all of the candidates in New Providence and the Family Islands have been named. However, Grand Bahama’s list of five remains a mystery.

This daily put the question to PLP National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell on Tuesday, March 30 – as to when the names would be released, whether this week or how soon thereafter?

Mitchell replied: “Not this week, perhaps the week after.”

Back in February of this year the PLP named the list of aspiring candidates following interviews of some 20-plus persons in Grand Bahama.

The party held a weekend run-off in Grand Bahama – Saturday, February 27 and Sunday, February 28. At that time, hundreds of branch members throughout the island gathered at the PLP Headquarters to cast their votes for their respected choices to represent the five constituencies during the 2022 General Elections.

PLP Deputy National Chairman Robyn Lynes was on Grand Bahama for the process, which she described as an exciting, enthusiastic process.

“We came down here at ‘Our House,’ PLP Headquarters, today to do some branch recommendations elections. What that is, is that as an organization we made a decision, that a part of the process of candidates’ selection has to be the input of our membership throughout our branches.

“And so, we wanted each branch member to have a vote, to have a voice, to give an opinion … so, that is what this exercise is all about,” Lynes explained.

She added that all eligible branch members from the various constituencies throughout Grand Bahama – East, West, Central, Pineridge, Marco City – came to participate in the voting process.

“There is an excitement, there is enthusiasm … the process has been flawless and smooth so far,” Lynes told this daily Saturday afternoon as members from three constituencies – Central GB, East GB and Marco City voted.

“And so, even though they are not choosing the candidates, they are giving their recommendations and suggestions to be forwarded to our Candidates Committee.

“The Candidates Committee will consider that (recommendations) along with other things, including background checks, financial checks, character references before making a final decision,” Lynes said.

She added that the party is moving in a direction of inclusion.

A similar exercise was also held in Bimini.

Following both run-offs residents were expecting an announcement. However, to date no names have been forthcoming.