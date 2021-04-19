PLP candidates for GB closer to being ratified

RATIFICATION NEAR – The Freeport News has been reliably informed that the five Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) representatives for Grand Bahama have been selected by the party’s Candidates Committee and ratification can come as early as mid-week. Pictured from left are Obie Wilchcombe, aspirant; Robyn Lynes, PLP Deputy National Chairman speaking with Kirk Russell, aspirant. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

The Freeport News has been reliably informed that the five Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) representatives for Grand Bahama have been selected by the party’s Candidates Committee.

However, as of Monday, April 19, they had not been ratified.

This daily also learned that the potential candidates were scheduled to fly into the capital early this week and their ratification could come by mid or end of week.

PLP supporters in Grand Bahama have been waiting for the confirmed list since ratifications by both major parties began earlier this year. Now, with the committee’s recommendations completed, campaigning in Grand Bahama, will likely begin in earnest.

Among those reportedly recommended by the PLP Candidates Committee are: Ginger Moxey, Obediah (Obie) Wilchcombe, Kirkland (Kirk) Russell, Curt Hollingsworth and James Rolle-Turner.

Back in February the PLP held a run-off in Grand Bahama and Bimini, where branch members were given the opportunity to vote for the aspirant of their choice.

In the GB run-off former member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Obie Wilchcombe, came out on top, receiving some 154 votes.

In the Bimini exercise he also led the way with 95 votes.

PLP Deputy National Chairman Robyn Lynes oversaw both processes and in an interview with this daily in GB she noted the following: “We came down here at ‘Our House’ the PLP Headquarters, today to do some branch recommendations elections. What that is, is that as an organization we made a decision that part of the process of candidates’ selection has to be the input of our membership throughout our branches.

“And so, we wanted each branch member to have a vote, to have a voice, to give an opinion … so, that is what this exercise is all about,” Lynes explained.

She added that all eligible branch members from the various constituencies throughout Grand Bahama – East, West, Central, Pineridge, Marco City – came to participate in the voting process.

“There is excitement, there is enthusiasm. The process has been flawless and smooth so far,” Lynes told this daily Saturday afternoon as members from three constituencies – Central GB, East GB and Marco City voted.

“And so, even though they are not choosing the candidates, they are giving their recommendations and suggestions to be forwarded to our Candidates Committee.

“The Candidates Committee will consider that (recommendations) along with other things, including background checks, financial checks, character references before making a final decision,” Lynes said.

She added that the party is moving in a direction of inclusion.

“Including our people, including our voters, letting their voices be heard, letting their opinions be known and I am just happy to be a part of this process,” Lynes said.