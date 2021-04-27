Pineridge Urban Renewal names computer room to honor Deveaux

FLORENCE DEVEAUX COMPUTER ROOM – The Pineridge Urban Renewal Center’s Computer Lab was recently named and dedicated to Grand Bahamian Florence Deveaux for her continued contributions to the community of Pineridge. Pictured from left to right are Rev’d Cannon Norman Lightbourne, Rector of Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King; honoree Florence Deveaux, Ivan Deveaux; Mary Russell, Centre Manager, Pineridge Urban Renewal; Welbourne Bootle, Deputy Controller of the Road Traffic Department; Tyrone McIntosh, Acting Deputy Director, Urban Renewal, Grand Bahama and Bimini and W/Sgt. King, Royal Bahamas Police Force. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Pineridge Urban Community Centre, located on Murchinson Drive and Weddell Avenue, now has a newly named and dedicated computer division.

The computer lab, according to officials, is for residents within the community to utilize and enjoy. It was dedicated and named in honor of Grand Bahamian Florence Deveaux, for her ongoing contribution and assistance of the less fortunate.

Mistress of Ceremony for the event, which was held at the Centre on Friday, April 16 was Mary Russell, who is also the Pineridge Urban Renewal Centre Manager.

“COVID-19 has caused many of us to transition to meetings online, church is online, even family reunions are online. It was incumbent upon this Urban body to ready its community so that no man, woman or child is left behind in this new era of technology.

“This is only the beginning. We are grateful today for our honoree Mrs. Florence Deveaux, who is an upstanding citizen of this country and contributed to the growth of Pineridge.”

Acting Deputy Director, Urban Renewal Grand Bahama and Bimini, Tyrone McIntosh also expressed the importance of giving honor to those while they are alive, so that they may truly enjoy the fruit of their labor.

“Today, we are gathered here to recognize a special lady, dedicating the computer room here at Pineridge Urban Renewal in her honor. Many times, in life the contribution that we make to society, we believe, have gone unnoticed. At some point we sometimes become discouraged and that is okay because in most cases, we want to be recognized and appreciated.

“We want to feel valued. We believe that honor and reward fall with those who show their good qualities in actions. Because of the contributions made to society, by this remarkable lady, we pause from our day to day duties to thank her. We pause to honor you; we pause to say to you, these are your flowers while you are alive.

“We believe that you deserve this, because you have fed the hungry; you have given drink to the thirsty; you invited the strangers into your home; clothed the naked; and cared for the sick. These contributions that you have made, will live on long after you are gone.

“We know that this gesture, naming this computer room in your honor cannot compare or measure up to your acts of kindness. Nevertheless, we feel that it is appropriate to do so. Once again, on behalf of the Government of The Bahamas, Minister for Social Services and Urban Development Frankie Campbell, the employees at Urban Renewal, we say thank you and God bless you,” he added.

Deputy Controller, Road Traffic Department Welbourne Bootle, also brought brief remarks at the event.

“I have watched Mr. and Mrs. Deveaux over the years and my admiration for them has grown. Mrs. Deveaux, I give you honor today, because you are a woman who deserves it. You are a dedicated lady, who has served your community and your community is richer because of it. Seeing the love and passion between Mr. and Mrs. Deveaux, it transcends and it has transcended into community. I am so proud of you and I salute you. Congratulations to you. We are all richer because of you and your service to this community.

The honoree shared her profound appreciation for the honor.

“Today, I truly feel honored that the Pineridge Urban Renewal has decided to give me this recognition. I am elated, I am grateful, I am thankful. It has been said that it is good to receive your flowers when you can feel and see them. Today, I am seeing and smelling the flowers. Thank you all; you truly made my day.”

Deveaux also presented her rector, Canon Norman Lightbourne, of her church, Pro Cathedral of Christ the King and Russell, of the Pineridge Urban Renewal, with a monetary donation for both of their social outreach programs. Lightbourne also blessed the computer room in honor of his parishioner.