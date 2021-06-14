Pineridge MP McAlpine lambast govt. on issues

REV. FREDERICK MCALPINE, Member of Parliament for Pineridge

Outspoken, controversial Free National Movement (FNM) Member of Parliament for Pineridge Frederick McAlpine accused the government of doing a grave disservice to the Bahamian populace, particularly those in Grand Bahama.

Using the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) as an example, McAlpine added that the FNM continues to “play political football” with that facility.

He was making his contribution to the “much talked” about 2021/2022 Budget Debate earlier this week.

The MP emphasized that along with previous governments, no suitable solution has been found to plaguing issues that have existed for quite some time at the island’s sole public hospital.

“Let’s take a look at the Rand Memorial Hospital. This has been a political football every time election comes, for this and successive governments.

“Haven’t you noticed, Bahamas, every election year the governing party always talks about hospitals and national health insurance? Then when election is passed a major amnesia sets in on these subject matters.

“We thank the government for the improvement to the Rand Memorial Hospital,” McAlpine said.

He noted that Hurricane Dorian brought much-needed upgrades to that healthcare facility.

“While we are grateful for the government’s initiative there are some concerns.

“One of the problems Grand Bahamians have is that prior to the hurricane we had a shortage of beds. Now, while we are grateful for the improvement which is a far cry from what it was, you have given us less beds than what we had, which amounts to a band aid on a major wound.

“We complained about the hospital being too small prior to your refurbishment. For $21 million you would have thought that you would have at least given us more beds. For $21 million you would have thought that you would have at least given us an Oncology Center,” McAlpine pointed out.

He furthered that an overwhelming concern still remains in the hearts of many Grand Bahamians, including himself, regarding the possibility of flooding, again, in the future.

Acknowledging the government’s noted intention to construct a multi-level portion for the hospital, he opined that such will not bring the answer to the underlying issue.

“This hospital is in my constituency. The problem that I and Grand Bahamians are struggling with is that it is still in a flood zone.

“If a squall of rain comes tomorrow, $21 million worth of refurbishment could be flooded out. It has happened before without any hurricane,” said the MP.

“Now, you tell me that you’re going upstairs. I hear you! So, when the bottom is flooded, I guess you’re going to use a jet ski or sail boat to bring patients down from the upper floors.

“Furthermore, where the present hospital is situated we have a parking dilemma. My recommendation is before you spend the next $19 million on going up, the hospital needs to be relocated all together.

“Grand Bahamians would have been more appreciative if they had to sacrifice even longer knowing they were getting a new hospital.

“Persons like myself still believe $21 million on what we’ve seen is still not acceptable. The $21 million spent already and $19 million that you want to spend would be $40 million. With this kind of money, we should have a new hospital,” said McAlpine.