Pilot Club makes donation to GBCH

DONATION – The Pilot Club of Freeport recently made a donation to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) of six tricycles and helmets. Pictured from left to right are Pilot Club members Betty Smith, Keira Cox, Toni Hudson-Bannister; Sarah Kirby, Public Relations Officer, GBCH; Karen Ferguson-Bain, Governor-Elect, Pilot Club; Paula Bowen-Forbes, GBCH; Pilot Member Wandrea Roxbury and Denise Smith, President, Pilot Club of Freeport. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) has received six brand new tricycles and helmets, for the young residents of the Home to use.

The donation was made possible by the Pilot Club International, which recently celebrated Brain Injury Awareness Month.

According to 2021-2022 Governor Elect, Bahamas District Karen Ferguson-Bain, a similar donation was made in New Providence as well.

“This initiative is the brainchild of our Governor Tiffany Glass. Unfortunately, we could not get together, physically, face-to-face for the children to be in an area where they could ride and receive these bicycles and helmets. However, as March was celebrated as Brain Injury Awareness Month, we wanted the children to have their tricycles but we also wanted them to have them along with their helmets,” Ferguson-Bain explained.

Noting that Pilot International is known as ‘The Helmet People,’ she added that the objective is for the children to play safely and to have their brains protected while they play.

“Therefore, the helmets along with the tricycles are being presented today, to the beautiful little darlings of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home. Governor Tiffany Glass, along with the District Administrative Council and Pilots, are carrying out a similar initiative in New Providence. That initiative is taking place at the Nazareth Center, in New Providence,” said Ferguson-Bain.

“We want our little darlings to be safe as they play and get their exercise. They will also be protecting their brains as well. We want them to carry that information with them as they are small, straight into being older adults.

“We know that at the GBCH they are always looking for civic and non-profit organizations to come and help out because, again, the directors cannot do it by themselves. It takes a village in order for this establishment to work. Therefore, on behalf of The Bahamas District of Pilot International, it gives me great pleasure to present these tricycles, six in total, along with six brightly colored helmets so our children can play safe and play smart,” concluded Ferguson-Bain.

GBCH Public Relations Director Sarah Kirby thanked the ladies of the Pilot Club for the generous donation, noting that residents of the Home would undoubtedly enjoy the new “trikes” as they are extremely limited at the moment.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have this donation. As you can imagine, our children are just like other children throughout The Bahamas, who have been stuck inside for a very long time. When our children returned in October, sadly we could not get them back in school because there were so many students and they were worried about COVID and the spread.

“What we opted to do was have them stay at home. That was great, but it also meant that we doubled out expenditure because we had to have extra staff here. It also doubled our food budget and it also went through our toys quite quickly. We were a bit short on bikes and other recreational activities for them in the Home,” Kirkby explained.

“This donation is fantastic. Right now, they only have one little tricycle that they have been kind of fighting over for a couple of months and so, this will be amazing for our children.

“We continue to be amazed by the donations that pour in for our Home. Everyone seems to have taken the ‘it takes a village’ mantra and just embraced it. We cannot say thank you enough.

“If you would like to find out what we need please give us a call, go online and find us on our website www.gbchildrenshome.com.

We just cannot thank you enough,” she added.

Kirkby noted that the children have returned to school and with the assistance of the government and Social Services, they have uniforms and absolutely love being there now.

“Now, for them, afternoon playtime is going to be lots of fun. I cannot thank these ladies enough and we will make sure that they wear their helmets; that is very important.

“Thank you to the Pilot Club and everyone else for always looking out for us. We are very blessed here at the Children’s Home,” she said.

Kirby added that there are currently 34 children who are residents of the Home.

“We are still expecting to have some additional children come and if that happens, we are working with the Ministry of Social Services to open our last building. It is ready if we need it, but let us be honest, we never really want to take children because that means that we have taken them away from parents or something has happened. But if it does happen, we are prepared to house more children if we need to,” concluded Kirby.