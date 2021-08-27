Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines roll out

MORE VACCINE CENTERS – As of Saturday, August 28, Grand Bahamians and residents will now be able to choose the COVID-19 Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations and also have access to additional vaccine centers, said Dr. Danny Davis, a member of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Consultative Committee. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

As of Saturday, August 28, Grand Bahamians and residents will now be able to choose the COVID-19 Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

This was confirmed by Dr. Danny Davis, a member of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Consultative Committee, who travelled to the island to announce the rollout and subsequent administration of the vaccines.

“Our primary location for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson rollout (for Grand Bahama) will be at the Pro Cathedral of Christ the King Hall (Foster B. Pestaina Centre),” Dr. Davis told media personnel on Thursday, August 26.

“We also have locations in Hunters and we have a location in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock and West End. We are covering Central and Western Grand Bahama. We hope to rollout to the eastern end of Grand Bahama in the coming weeks.

“With the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, they will both be available at all of the above sites. To supplement this rollout, starting on Monday (August 30), we will also offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson at the Susan J. Wallace site.

“This allows us to provide more vaccination opportunities and also of course, more vaccination for the people of Grand Bahama,” said Dr. Davis.

He expressed satisfaction over the options being provided.

“The committee is actually quite proud that we are able to do this today. We have 1,000 appointments available for this weekend alone. Going into next week at the Susan J. Wallace Center, we expect to have another thousand or maybe over 1,200 appointments available for the public to book for that venue.”

For the Foster B. Pestaina Centre at the Pro Cathedral of Christ the King hours of operation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning this Saturday (August 28) and Sunday (August 29).

“Central Zion Baptist Church in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock will be on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. We are also operating again at Central Zion on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. And so, we have all day on Monday and then the evening on Tuesday, so persons coming home from work can stop in and receive their vaccinations. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available at that location,” he added.

In terms of the Hunter’s site, vaccinations will be distributed on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. to noon, respectively.

“And so, there is a morning shift and an afternoon shift for those two days. The location is the YMTA in Hunters,” Dr. Davis noted.

The final location is in West End at St. Mary Magdalene Church Hall.

“We are offering vaccinations there, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, on Tuesday (August 31). All of these days are next week, and so, we begin on Saturday (August 28) and we go straight into Wednesday (September 1).”

The additional vaccine centers are all in an effort to ramp up the process for the country to achieve herd immunity.

“Along with that we will have the Susan J. Wallace continue to operate with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, Monday through Thursday and on Friday, AstraZeneca, second doses.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is available only at the Susan J. Wallace site and we are only offering second does at that site. What that means is that if you are looking for a first dose, it will either be a Pfizer of Johnson and Johnson dose.

“If you have already received an AstraZeneca dose and you want to now have your second shot of AstraZeneca, we are asking that you only go to the Susan J. Wallace site. In fact, that will only be offered on Fridays at the Susan J. Wallace site,” he shared.

The daily hours of operation at the Susan J. Wallace Center are 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Persons have booked appointments already and we are appealing, please come at your appointment time. There is no need for you to come three or four hours early. Come 10 to 15 minutes before your appointment. This allows your process to run smoothly. If everyone comes at 8:00 a.m., regardless of their appointment time, that defeats the purpose of having an appointment.

“It also gives us a challenge with social distancing and management of persons flowing through the sites.

“If you book your appointment at 2:00 p.m., please we expect to see you at a quarter to that time. Our appeal to you today is to please come at your allotted time for your appointment; that makes the process so much easier and that way we can get you in and out a lot quicker,” Dr. Davis stated.