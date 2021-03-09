Parker-Edgecombe sworn-in as Minister of Disaster Preparedness

TAKING OFFICE – At left Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, officially take office as the new Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction. Pictured at is Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith. (BIS PHOTO: LETISHA HENDERSON)

Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, yesterday – Monday, March 8 – took the oath of office, becoming the new Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction.

The ministry was created back in September 2019, following the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, particularly on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Parker-Edgecombe was given the appointment, after Iram Lewis demitted office to become the new Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture following the abrupt resignation of Lanisha Rolle.

The new minister was sworn-in by Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith amidst family, colleagues and well-wishers and is now the lone female member of the Cabinet.