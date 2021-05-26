Parker-Edgecombe points to continued restoration

CONTINUED RESTORATION – The work of the Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Ministry and that of the subsidiary Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) continues, after the devastation of Hurricane Dorian said, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The work of the Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Ministry and that of the subsidiary Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) continues, following the devastation as a result of Hurricane Dorian, particularly on the islands of Grand Bahama, Abaco and the Cays.

This was declared by Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, when speaking to The Freeport News following the recent Rotary Grand Bahama keys handover ceremony in Sweeting's Cay, in East Grand Bahama.

“Our great nation has encountered significant hurricanes in recent times, with various islands experiencing severe devastation; the latest coming as a result of Hurricane Dorian. Locally, East Grand Bahama was most impacted. However, the entire island of Grand Bahama remains at a loss as a result.

“While initiatives to rebound are underway, our economy is still very vulnerable, and for those on a more personal level, homes are yet to be fully back. The Government of The Bahamas, through its Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), continues to rebuild on various fronts to ensure resiliency moving forward,” said Parker-Edgecombe.

She added that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is strategically putting in place best practices to ensure that planning and preparation for any eventuality, is the primary focus, to secure lives and property.

“Immediately following Hurricane Dorian, in 2019, the government ensured the establishment of Special Economic Recovery Zones (SERZ). Included in this program were tax waivers for hurricane relief supplies, as well as tax free cargo directly into the recovery zones.

“Here in east Grand Bahama, alone, through partnerships with Food for the Poor and that organization’s generous donation, some 150 solar lights are being erected throughout the East Grand Bahama community.

"A number of the above mentioned solar lights are visibly seen throughout various communities in East Grand Bahama, as workers continue to erect the remainder.

“In Sweeting’s Cay, some 18 temporary modular homes are about to house numerous persons as you rebuild more permanent structures. As with others, your community will also receive solar lights.

“The Government of The Bahamas continues to do its part throughout the country and while there have been criticisms along the way, the Minnis Administration is confident in the efforts taking place to ensure a greater degree of resiliency if such a hurricane, as Dorian, was to ever hit us again. This takes place not only from an infrastructural perspective, but that of a legislative perspective.

“The Ministry of Disaster, Preparedness Management and Reconstruction will lead the way in ensuring that there is keen focus on disaster mitigation. Hurricane Dorian sadly resulted in lives lost, homes and property wiped away but through it all, here we are today, together, for better, moving forward,” said Parker-Edgecombe.