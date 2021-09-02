Outten charged with two counts of attempted murder

HEADED TO COURT – Deontay Outten (left), 23, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, when he appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown Thursday (September 2) morning. He was not required to enter a plea and ordered remanded to Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until December 9. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-three-year-old Deontay Outten faced two counts of attempted murder Thursday (September 2) morning, when he appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown.

As the handcuffed Jones Town resident, with head hung low, was escorted to court for his arraignment, a female was heard weeping outside the courthouse.

The woman is believed to be the mother of the accused.

In court #4, Brown advised Outten on the particulars of the case.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock on Thursday, August 26 that left a young woman injured.

She was rushed to the trauma section of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) for medical assistance.

According to reports, shortly after 8:00 p.m. police dispatchers received a call of a shooting at a business establishment in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock.

Initial investigations revealed that an adult male and female were at the establishment, when the male got into an argument with another man, who is known to him.

To avoid the verbal battle escalating the male and female left the area. However, as they were driving away, an unknown male approached the vehicle and fired several gunshots. As a result, the male driver sped off and crashed into a utility pole.

Police said that the female was injured, but the driver fled the scene unharmed.

At the time of the incident, police reported that a young man was taken into custody and assisting police with their investigations. However, he was released.

Later Outten was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Outten was not required to enter a plea, because of the nature of the charge.

Subsequently, he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until December 9, 2021.