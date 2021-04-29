Officers recover drugs, illegal firearms

Officers of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) are investigating the discovery of suspected dangerous drugs and illegal firearms.

According to police information, on Wednesday (April 28) sometime around 10:00 p.m. officers of RRU, while on mobile patrol in the area of Sergeant Major Road and Man-O-War Circle, observed a group of males standing in the area of the park.

On seeing the police, the men fled the area.

Officers became suspicious and checked the area and discovered a black 12 Gauge shotgun with five rounds of ammunition and a plastic container with seven foil wraps of suspected marijuana.

All items were collected.

No arrests were made.

Earlier that evening, officers from the Flying Squad discovered an AK-47 rifle that might be connected to a serious crime matter.

Reports revealed that on Wednesday, April 28, shortly before 6:00 p.m., officers of the Flying Squad, acting on intelligence, proceeded to a track road in the Back-of-Town community.

There, the officers discovered, in bushes, a black garbage bag wrapped in duct tape containing an AK-47 high powered rifle with 20 live rounds of ammunition.

The rifle was collected by officers of the Scenes of Crime Unit for processing. Further inquiries revealed that the weapon is suspected to have been used in a serious matter that is under active investigation in Grand Bahama.

Police are continuing the investigation in this matter.