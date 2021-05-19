Officers in grief counseling session

GRIEF COUNSELING – Officers of the Eight Mile Rock Division and squad mates were hosted to a grief counseling session, after their colleague, P/C #4276 Robert Wright Jr., was found with a single gunshot wound to the head Friday (May 14) evening in what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade, officer-in-charge of Grand Bahama and the Northern Districts took immediate steps to help officers of the Eight Mile Rock Division and squad mates of the late P/C #4276 Robert Wright Jr., cope with his sudden and tragic death.

Wright Jr., was found Friday (May 14) with a single gunshot wound to his right temple.

It is suspected that the young man took his own life, after leaving his station sometime around 7:30 a.m. Friday and never returning.

Following the discovery of Wright’s body, Greenslade arranged a grief counseling session on Monday, May 17, where members of the clergy and psychologists were called in to speak with the law enforcers.

“I am sure all of you are aware of the tragic event that knocked on our door Friday (May 14) past. Our own P/C Wright, lost his life in the Holmes Rock community. On the night in question, I along with my senior command team, investigators and the majority of his colleagues visited the crime scene, where the detectives had the hard task to investigate the death of their own.

“It was a sad moment for all of us,” said Greenslade.

The senior cop noted that after leaving the scene, he along with 15 commanders visited the parents of the young officer, to whom they extended condolences.

“Well, we are here this morning where I have Rev. Robert Lockhart, president of the Grand Bahama Christian Council; Dr. Gregory Swann, Dr. Johnson and a number of other doctors. I want to thank Pastor Lockhart and his team, and all of the doctors for taking my last-minute phone call to be here this morning to pray with us and counsel with our officers.

“I again want to say to the family, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, senior executive leadership team, on my own behalf and the fine officers here in GB, our thoughts and prayers are with you and we wish you our deepest sympathy,” Greenslade said.

Officer-in-Charge of the Eight Mile Rock Division (EMR) Supt. Gregory Lockhart, encouraged officers to cherish the fond memories of their late colleague.

“On behalf of the officers of the EMR Division, we would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family, squad mates, colleagues and associates as you navigate through these most difficult times. Our prayers for comfort and strength are with you. Let us continue to hold on to God’s unchanging hands,” said Supt. Lockhart.

Prior to the group sessions scheduled for the officers, GB Christian Council President, Rev. Dr. Lockhart, said that at times civilians forget that law enforcement officers are human beings.

“Sometimes in my communications with others, they would talk as though you are some other kind of people, and I would find myself reminding them that these are just fellow Bahamians in uniforms. You experience, all of the challenges, and pressure, we feel. Sometimes the community is not sensitive to that because of the uniform that you wear and the job that you do.

“Many times, we call on you to be superman and superwoman, but today reminds all of us that that is not the case,” said Rev. Lockhart.

Noting that he had no details of the circumstances surrounding the incident, Rev. Lockhart acknowledged that at times everyone finds themselves at a very low place and point.

“I see people traumatized, people on medication trying to recover, persons who are mentally stressed. Sometimes we can underestimate ourselves … the emotional pressures that we are under. I want us to be reminded that whatever we go through, God is a present help in times of need.

“I want to thank God that I grew up in a Christian home, where my parents taught me that the arms of flesh will fail you and, in those times, you need to depend on God. Sometimes we fail ourselves, and we cannot find the strength within ourselves to carry on. I want to let you know that the Bible says that even when our own hearts condemn us, God is greater than our own hearts.

“I want to encourage you today. Don’t depend on your own strength because it will fail you, but God will never fail,” said Rev. Lockhart.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Swann advised the officers not to shy away from their emotions.

“These are very difficult times. What we are hoping to do in this session is to sit with you in small groups and then one-on-one, if need be.”

Adding that the death of their colleague would affect some of them slightly differently; however, Dr. Swann said it will have some impact on all of them.

“One of the things I want you to be aware of is, this is an abnormal situation and your emotions may rise. You may feel irregularly uncomfortable whether it is in the way you are policing or whether it’s in your personal life. That’s normal under the circumstances. Our role here is to kind of help you navigate through those emotions and get you back on track,” he told the officers gathered.

Dr. Swann called for the spirit of togetherness.

“It is important having all of us together, so that none of us can feel that it’s only me. It’s all of us! We’ve been doing this long enough, and ACP Greenslade realized that getting you assistance as quickly as possible, and helping you minimize any adverse emotions that you may experience, is crucial.

“And if you do (need assistance), we have a broad group of professionals here who will provide intervention for you. Reach out to one of us.

“The process will be, we all talk to you and if some of you feel more comfortable talking to your private pastor or priest that’s important too, because they will provide you with ongoing spiritual support.

“We will provide you the psychological, emotional, wellness support you would need. We hope over the next two or three days, you will begin to see your feelings normalized, you find yourself being able to cope a little differently. Don’t push back the feeling if you’re feeling unhappy, sad. Those are some of the feelings we expect to come out and we’ll help you manage those going forward,” Dr. Swann concluded.