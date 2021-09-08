Number of Grand Bahamians wanting vaccinations increase

NUMBERS INCREASE – The number of persons wishing to be vaccinated has significantly increased since the arrival of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, said Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Freeman Lockhart. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The number of persons wishing to be vaccinated has significantly increased since the arrival of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

So, said Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Freeman Lockhart.

“Ever since the options came in the country, for choices among the vaccines, we have seen an uptick, a jump in persons presenting themselves to be vaccinated,” Dr. Lockhart said Monday (September 6), during an interview at the Susan J. Wallace Center.

As of September 3, some 812 Johnson & Johnson jabs were administered; 3,642 Pfizer shots and 8,2225 AstraZeneca doses.

“Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have only become available a week ago Saturday. If you were familiar with what was available up to that point, it was just AstraZeneca and so, that increase in numbers has been quite remarkable for the Grand Bahama community.

“One thing that I should point out is, we are presently only giving second doses for AstraZeneca and so, anyone coming now who has not been vaccinated as yet for their first dose, their choice is between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. They are two very good vaccines; they have very good track records throughout the world and we are happy and very thankful to the government of The United States for making them available to us.”

Based on the increase in persons coming forward to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Lockhart stated that he is of the view that Grand Bahamians now see the importance of being fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“We are seeing an uptick in the number of persons stepping forward, in the last week to 10 days. Whether that has something to do with the choices and availability of vaccines or whether it has something to do with the third wave. I think by now, most Grand Bahamians and Bahamians at large, have probably had someone either in their immediate family or someone they know very well who has had COVID or unfortunately, who has succumbed to the COVID infection.

“I am sure that either one of those is reason enough for anyone to step forward. We all, as a community, would very much like to put COVID behind us, but we know that that is not going to happen by just hoping and wishing or just simply praying that it will go away.

“We have to actively do something and getting vaccinated goes a very, very long way in getting us to that point of putting COVID behind us and hopefully, getting back to some degree or normalcy,” concluded Lockhart.