Nine shelters ready now for occupancy

SHELTERS READY – Department of Social Services’ Acting Deputy Director for the Northern District Charlamae Fernander, in a recent interview with this daily, disclosed that some nine shelters are ready for occupancy at this time. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

As residents continue to hope for a quiet Hurricane Season, officials at the Department of Social Services revealed that there are some nine shelters, throughout the island, that have met assessment requirements.

Department of Social Services’ Acting Deputy Director for the Northern District Charlamae Fernander, in a recent interview, noted that the assessment team members, made up of government agencies, including the NEMA, police, Ministry of Works, Department of Environmental Health and Royal Bahamas Defence Force, have been on the ground inspecting several facilities.

“We have been investigating proposed shelters all around Grand Bahama. We have a number of shelters that are now ready for occupancy.

“For now, we have Calvary Temple, First Baptist Church, Revelation Faith Apostolic International Church, Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church and Bishop Michael Eldon Gym all in Freeport. Then, there are the New Mt. Olivet Baptist (Holmes Rock), and Bethel Deliverance Centre, Jones Town; Bethany Baptist Church, Hanna Hill, EMR; and Central Zion Baptist, Pinedale, EMR,” she informed.

These “readied” facilities make up the current shelter list for the island.

Fernander added that assessment exercises are ongoing as persons come forward and offer their facilities.

“Some of them that are offered are not quite ready, so they haven’t made the list as yet; however, that doesn’t mean that they will not be added in short order as soon as whatever issues they have are addressed.

“This is not the end of the list, but these are the shelters that are ready to date. As more shelters become available, we will notify the general public and update you,” Fernander said.

She noted that the current listed shelters have passed inspection.

Inspection requirements include – adhering strictly to the building code of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; the structure and environment are suitable for accepted use as a shelter; the building is properly maintained; and security problems or potential security issues would be at a minimum and hazards will be at a minimum.

“We are adding shelters on a regular basis, so expect an update within the coming week or two.”

Questioned about COVID management in the shelters, Fernander said the following: “We have had tremendous help and support from the COVID Task Force and PHA (Public Hospital Authority).

“They have actually published a protocol that we follow. So, the shelter managers, who are provided by the Department of Social Services and made up of our staff, other volunteers and persons willing to work the shelters, will be equipped with PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) and they will be following a protocol.

“And the shelters that we approve will have the space to isolate someone, who appears at the shelter with systems, until such time as they can be relocated to wherever they need to go.

“So, we are following health protocols.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis, Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama posted a list of shelters on his Facebook Page. They are Church of the Ascension Hall, Arden Forest Road; Calvary Temple Small Chapel, Clive Ave; Christ the King Hall (Special Needs Shelter), East Atlantic Drive; First Baptist Church, Columbus Drive; Freeport Primary School, Coral Road; New Olivet Baptist Church, Holmes Rock, EMR; Revelation Faith Apostolic International Church, Shelley St.; and Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church, Sandcome Dr.