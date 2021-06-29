Nine males, four females graduate from PEC

PEC GRADUATION – Thirteen – nine males and four females – successfully completed Pineridge Educational Center (PEC) and received their high school diploma. Pictured in back row center is Founder and Chairman Rev. Frederick McAlpine and his wife, Tracey McAlpine. Pictured in the front row at right is PEC’s Principal, Delores Kellman and at front row center is Facilitator, Denae Bullard. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Nine young men and four young ladies became the most recent graduates of Pineridge Educational Center (PEC), this past Thursday (June 24).

PEC’s Chairman and Founder Rev. Frederick McAlpine, Member of Parliament for Pineridge expressed excitement over the accomplishment of the group of 13.

“I initiated this program because I wanted to see that persons had an opportunity to further their education and get their diploma,” said McAlpine.

PEC opened officially back in 2018. McAlpine thought to give young people in the Pineridge constituency who did not receive their high school diploma, a second chance at attaining that certificate.

“So many people have not gotten their diploma because of whatever circumstances, but here we have an initiative where we are trying to not just give our people a fish but actually teach them how to fish.

“And so, they have completed their diploma and we are so proud today.”

The 13 graduates are the second group to successfully complete their high school diploma at PEC.

Four youngsters made up the first graduation class prior to Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19.

McAlpine noted joy at having nine of the 13 being young men.

“Nine young men and four young ladies are getting their accredited diplomas. I am very proud of the young men, because we are losing so many of them. This is truly a blessing and it creates opportunities for them.

“Already one of our students is enrolled in the University of The Bahamas and another has been accepted to a college in Canada. So, this is what it is all about, changing lives from the inside out and from the outside in,” said McAlpine.

Guest speaker Dr. Teo Cooper, Dean of Student at the University of The Bahamas shared seven points with the graduates.

“Focus on their goals; good success is a marathon, not a sprint; be cognizant of time; discern the people in your life; clarify your values; and make wise investments and maintain a relationship with God.”

PEC’s Principal Delores Kellman congratulated the graduates, reminding them that hard, honest work is half the battle.

“The other half is to discover your God-given ability, then do what you love … pursue your passion. Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart.”

Honor student Eric Bastian told this daily that he realized PEC was a “second chance for him.

“After being out of school for a few years, I realize this was the chance I was looking for.

“So, I would recommend to anyone just give it a try. The worst thing you can do is not try.”

Graduate Valdez Abraham shared that he had a challenging childhood.

“It was my choice to come here to see if I could do better, especially if they said you have a better chance if you try. So, I appreciate everything the school has done for me, everything my mommy has done for me. This only could have been God.”

His message to other young people wanting a second chance follows: “I will say to them that if it’s fear that makes you feel weak, then use that fear and change it to conquer. Nothing can happen unless you try. Always keep your head up … you must have a positive mind set.”