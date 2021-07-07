Newly-appointed Magistrate Simone Brown on job quickly

OATH OF OFFICE – Newly-appointed Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate Simone Brown (left) takes oath of office, as Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley (right) officiates. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Newly-appointed Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate Simone Brown, got to work immediately.

Brown, who was sworn in Monday (July 5) morning by Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley, was on the bench hearing matters early Tuesday (July 6).

Noting that she was grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve as Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate for the Northern Region, Brown said she will continue to perform with fairness.

“During my tenure as an attorney at the bar, I always held in great pride, my ethics and fairness when dealing with any matter and I am confident that in this new role I will maintain that same spirit of ethics, fairness and most importantly, impartiality on the bench.

“The only thing that I can say is, it is only through the grace of God that I am here,” said the daughter of noted attorney Simeon Brown.

She expressed appreciation to those who helped her along the way.

“I wish to thank not only my family, who appear virtually – London, New York and Nassau – but those locally. It goes without saying that I wish to thank my father, Simeon Brown, not only for the tutelage that he has been ever so gracious to give me since being called to the bar, but also for his love and support for every step that I made in my career.

“So, I thank everyone for their support in my continued journey in the judiciary,” said Brown.

Deputy Registrar Stephana Saunders had high praise for the young female magistrate, who will be taking over duties for the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate Court following the retirement of Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude, earlier this year.

In welcoming Brown to the new responsibility, Saunders said she always put up a “good fight. I never had cause to question her honesty, her integrity and her ethics.

“I am confident she will bring those same characteristics to every case before her, along with the strength, tenacity and integrity that she needs to serve on the other side of the bench. I wish her well and I know she will do well.”

Justice Hanna-Adderley noted that when Brown appeared in her court, she was always articulate, well prepared and courteous.

“And so, I ask you to extend that to persons who will be appearing before you, and always be ethical and always have your integrity. Thank you for serving the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” said Justice Hanna-Adderley.