New St. Matthew’s Baptist Church rebuilds in Pelican Point Settlement

REBUILDING – Pastor Freddie Laing Jr., senior pastor of St. Matthew’s Baptist Church, Pelican Point said that he has begun to rebuild a new and improved church structure, adding on new portions. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

The entire community of East Grand Bahama was practically decimated by Hurricane Dorian’s wrath back in September 2019, and the quaint settlement of Pelican Point was no exception.

However, residents are determined to rebuild and return home to Pelican Point.

Pastor Freddie Laing Jr., senior pastor of St. Matthew’s Baptist Church, Pelican Point is one of those individuals determined to restore the community.

In a recent interview with this daily, Laing said that he has begun to rebuild a new and improved church structure, adding on new portions.

Despite all that the community has endured, Laing revealed that the people continue to “trust in God, leaning not to their own understanding.”

“Firstly, I must say thank God, for His grace and mercy; however, this church, along with many others in East Grand Bahama were drastically devastated by Hurricane Dorian. When we came here (following Dorian’s passage), the entire roof, many of the walls had all crumbled. However, that is the church building, but the people, the actual church, they have shown resilience to the highest honor.

“The residents, they came together, brick-by-brick, wall-by-wall and they worked. Hence, with the help of Southern Baptist of The United States, Louisiana and Mississippi Districts in particular, they have helped us a great deal in the progress to where we are now,” shared the church’s senior pastor.

While construction is taking place, Laing noted that spreading God’s word is still paramount; therefore, weekly Sunday services are held in the church.

“Again, the people … it has been a long journey for our people. We were worshipping under a tent. We moved from the tent into our small church hall, and then of course, the COVID-19 pandemic came heavily upon us and so, it was shut down for a while. After that we went mobile, where we had drive-by services.

“It has really been a long journey to where we are now. We do not have windows, we do not have doors, we are far away from completion, but we thank God for where we are now. I can speak very highly of our people. They came out, socially distanced … yes, we have to abide by that (safety protocols). However, they still came and we are worshipping God in these conditions,” said the pastor.

Speaking to the resilience of the residents and their unwavering passion to return to some sort of normalcy, Laing said some of them have done very well despite the circumstances.

“However, some of them really need help as it stands right now. Some of our residents are back in their houses, many others are not. I can only make an appeal at the same time for help, because many of our people still need a great deal of help. A lot of these folks are elderly persons; they are old; their pension cannot build a house. While some have done well, others are still struggling.

“For the most part, a lot of our people in Pelican Point have relatives elsewhere and moving in with them in Freeport was just the thing to do, to stay with their relatives until they got their houses up and running. I must make note that our people from Pelican Point do not want to stay anywhere else other than home, Pelican Point. Their hope is to rebuild and to move on with their lives, here in Pelican Point,” he added.

As another Hurricane Season approaches, Laing was questioned as to how residents are coping as it relates to the possibility of another storm threat, as they continue to rebuild.

“It is in the back of their minds, the possibility of another major hurricane that can hit us. Of course, that is in the back of everyone’s minds. Most of our people … we will definitely approach the season with caution, try to do the necessary things to prepare, if, and, when a hurricane comes upon us.

“We will rely heavily upon the news and those persons who are in charge, but I must say this, a lot of our people are Christians and we walk by faith and not by sight. And so, at the same time, we believe that God will help us, and God will lead and guide us.

“I believe that no weapon that is formed (against us) will prosper. And so, if God brings us to a situation, we believe that He will give us the strength and the ability to take us through that situation.

“Yes, we approach the season with caution, but also in faith that we will make it through, and we will come out victorious,” Laing said.

In conclusion he expressed: “I would just, generally, like to say thank you to all of the parties that have assisted us. As residents of Pelican Point, we are very grateful and we would like to say a heartfelt thank you to them all. We will continue to pray one for another,” added Pastor Laing.

The church building will now include additional bathrooms at the entrance of the church, a pastor’s office, as well as a shop space where persons will have the opportunity to purchase religious books and other material.