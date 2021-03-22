New Life Apprenticeship Program committed to youth development

APPRENTICE PROGRAM – The New Life Apprenticeship Program, which began back in January 2021, is already yielding results. Pictured from left are Program Coordinator, Dominique Roache and Program Mentor, Rengin Johnson. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The New Life Apprenticeship Program, which began back in January 2021, is already yielding results. The lives of the youthful participants are changing for the better.

So, said Program Coordinator Dominique Roache, and Program Mentor Rengin Johnson, during a recent interview with this daily.

The program affords students, male and female, presently enrolled in grades 7 through 12, the opportunity to learn a trade from volunteer trainers in a skill of their choice. Not only do they receive first-hand experience in the trade, they also learn from Johnson and guest speakers – life lessons, the value of discipline, honesty and financial literacy, among other skills.

According to Roache, the program is going extremely well and it is evident that during the past three months, the students’ lives are changing.

“To date, we have around 140 students enrolled. We offer seven disciplines – carpentry, auto diagnostics, diesel mechanics, plumbing, electrical, culinary arts and appliance technicians.

“We have been at it since January. We launched on January 9 and have received an amazing response from the children so far. They started off in theory, and now they are moving onto practical exercises. They are put on site, and the response that we are receiving from the apprentices is really encouraging,” said Roache.

He said the trainers have been equal to the task and are providing a comfortable learning environment.

“I am proud of the trainers, for the work that they have done so far, and the dedication that they have put into this program. Right now, our carpentry apprentices actually have a job coming up with the Chamber of Commerce. It will be quite interesting to see how they fare, but we are thrilled that they are getting this hands-on experience now,” he added.

Roache noted also that one of the goals of the program is, after students have completed the program in June, they would move into apprentices on site. “And so, having this experience now, really builds their confidence. We are very proud of it,” he further stated.

He added that the job Johnson is doing, pretty much brought everything into perspective, because having the students learn a trade, and learn how to make money is one thing, but becoming a well-rounded contributor to society is very important.

“That is what she is bringing to the table. I am thrilled that Pastor Simeon Outten (Pastor, New Life Worship Center) recommended her. What she is teaching these children, are life skills and a lot of it is not being taught in school. What we normally find is that when children graduate, they have to meander their way through life. To train a child while they are young makes them a better adult; one that can contribute to our society in a productive fashion,” Roache said.

Roache added that it is his intention to continue the program after June. “We want to move the apprentices into a Summer Job Program, and after which, we are going to relaunch. We are thinking of an advanced program in September for the current apprentices and moving forward in January with a new cohort of kids.

“This is our initial introduction, but in order for them to become masterful at this, they need hands on experience. We do not want them to just have an introduction to the course, and then lose everything that they would have learned and so, we want to continually expose them to it,” added Roache.

Speaking of her role in the program, Johnson said that she was more than happy to be a part of an initiative that has the ability to change the lives of the youth for the better.

“I was very delighted and I felt very comfortable to commit myself when Mr. Roache approached me, introduced himself and talked about the program, which is to teach skills and to give these children a hope and goal that they should follow,” said the former magistrate.

“They are to become independent with technical skills; to earn a living and take care of themselves. I saw it as an opportunity to use my blessings and my skills, to mentor and counsel them about life, and how we should use everything that we have, that God has given us to become independent, law abiding citizens, and be a mentor to someone else.

“Every Saturday morning, with about 150 students, they learn, first of all, how to organize their day, their weeks; and how to appear for the class, on time, not their time, but the time that we have set; also, to change their attitudes from thinking that things will just happen. No, they have to study, apply and program themselves to learn and use their skills, to gain employment,” she explained.

Teaching them that their appearance, having an attitude to serve ,and an overall commitment to being productive citizens of the country, are just some of the underlying goals and objectives of Johnson’s hourly mentorship with the students of the program.

“I used the same formula and it has worked with about 500 people when I was a magistrate in court … mainly men, young boys and some girls. I told them, they have the opportunity to make choices and to make choices that are going to enrich their lives. Be honest, be reliable, plan your life, do not leave it to chance. The program worked, because I am very transparent. I speak from experience, on how I came through different hurdles in the three separate countries that I have lived in my life.

“I think COVID-19 has brought us to a real world that when a disaster comes in, we have to be our best neighbor, we have to help each other and move away from the selfish attitude, and that entitlement attitude,” said Johnson.

“Our lives are in our hands and whatever talents we are blessed with, we should use them to help ourselves and to help others.”

Johnson said that what she likes about Roache’s program is that there is no financial benefit or any benefit to the instructors and mentors.

“However, what makes me feel so good about what I am doing, when I donate my time and my skills, as he does the same, is the gratitude we have in making a difference in our community, with other people’s children.

“We are training them to have a disciplined life so that they can achieve things; so that they can protect themselves from bad friendships, bad environments; so that they can know the difference between right and wrong. I am very proud of it. If I can give my time freely to make a change, if only in the life of one person, it is such a big gift to me,” Johnson stated.

She ventured that with a program such as this, giving the students enrolled an opportunity to obtain a trade, will undoubtedly reduce crime in our society, where they will not become a statistic. “My aim is to save as many lives as I can, how I can and when I can. Our benefit from this is to make a difference in someone’s life, and I am very proud of that.

“Hopefully, this program will continue because I think that it has created something that is going to supplement as well as enrich the teaching that our children will receive by the time they are ready to go into adulthood. I refer to respect for the teachers, respect for authority, respect for their parents and the elderly.

“Let us go back to the old culture, the old norms that we all grew up with. If we have a polite, well-trained, educated labour force, then we will be the location that everyone will seek to be a part of,” said Johnson.