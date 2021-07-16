New Horizon Worship Center Church celebrates 3rd anniversary milestone

ANNIVERSARY CONFERENCE – Senior Pastor Karol Roache (second left) and the members of New Horizon Worship Center are celebrating the church’s Third Anniversary with a three-day conference. The church partnered with Ministry of Tourism, GB to help boost Religious Tourism and welcomed international Evangelist, Mel Tari (center), who served as the guest speaker for the conference. Also pictured at left is MOT Managing Director for GB, Stephen Johnson (left). (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Senior Pastor Karol Roache and the members of New Horizon Worship Center are marking the church’s Third Anniversary with a three-day conference.

The meetings which began on Wednesday, July 14 will conclude on Friday, July 16.

Speaking with this daily at the church’s Sergeant Major Road and Cromwell Drive location, Roache said that Evangelist and author Mel Tari, will be the guest speaker for the event.

Tari was welcomed by church and Ministry of Tourism (MOT) officials, who said that it is hoped the evangelist’s visit will foster a rebound of Religious Tourism for the island.

“Our church, New Horizon Worship Center, is having a church conference beginning on Wednesday July 14 and ending on Friday July 16. It is our Third Anniversary and we are celebrating it this year with our conference.

“We are so glad to be partnering with the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) and its arm of Religious Tourism. We welcome them here with us, as we launch this conference to celebrate our church’s third year,” said Roache.

Ministry of Tourism General Manager for Grand Bahama Steven Johnson, while congratulating the New Horizon Worship Center family, noted that tourism officials are optimistic.

“We in tourism are optimistic about the future. I would also like to welcome our special guest Mel Tari, a renowned author. He is a very successful author and we welcome him here to Grand Bahama.

“We, the MOT, are very serious about Religious Tourism here on Grand Bahama. We believe that Religious Tourism will be the growth for the island.

“As we have gone through (Hurricane) Dorian and through COVID-19, people have been coming here and praying for The Bahamas. The great Myles Munroe said that he believed that God lives in The Bahamas and I am going to reiterate to say, I too believe that God lives in The Bahamas.

“But more so, we believe that He has a condo here in Grand Bahama. And so, we are really excited about the growth of Religious Tourism here on the island. We look forward to some wonderful things taking place and we would like for you to go back and tell everyone about Grand Bahama and The Bahamas in general,” said Johnson.

Tari thanked the church and MOT representatives for the warm welcome to the island.

“I have known of The Bahamas for many years. Dr. Myles Munroe was a good friend of mine for over 30 years before he passed away.

“I think the good Lord created all of these islands because the Bible speaks about letting the islands bring the praises of the Lord. I really believe that islands like Grand Bahama and all of the other islands of this great nation, will play a major role in what the Holy Spirit is doing in the last days,” Tari said.

He made reference to his native country.

“I know that because, 56 years ago the Lord sent forth the Holy Spirit on my little island of Indonesia in such a great way that literally millions of people come to embrace the love of God in the person of Jesus Christ. Since then we have seen many miracles.

“What God has done on my island is so wonderful and since then, I can understand the Religious Tourism that you are talking about. As a result of what the Lord is doing, the gospel in the country of Indonesia is expanding. We have people from all over the world come, because they hear what the good Lord has done there. I believe that the same thing can happen here in this great county,” added the Evangelist.