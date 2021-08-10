New curfew time unacceptable

RESIDENTS RESPOND – A number of Grand Bahama residents say that the new curfew time is not acceptable, particularly for small businesses that have only jest recently seen a slight improvement in business. Pictured from left are businessmen Tony Miller and Darren Cooper.

The announcement by the Competent Authority, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, that the curfew for Grand Bahama would be pushed forward to 9:00 p.m. is not sitting well with some residents.

According to a random poll taken by The Freeport News’ ‘Grand Bahama Update’ following the prime minister’s national address on Monday (August 9) night, those residents called did not see the reason for the one hour earlier curfew difference, especially in light of the PM’s stated interest in keeping the economy of Grand Bahama improving.

“I see no reason for that,” said businessman Tony Miller.

“And why would he put us in the same category with New Providence, whose COVID-19 positive numbers are much greater than ours?” Miller questioned.

Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard updates show New Providence registers numbers, sometimes over 100.

Meanwhile, Grand Bahama remains in low double digits.

For business owners, particularly small businesses, the curfew for Grand Bahama moving to 9:00 p.m., will cut into the profits of night operations, in particular the tips for waiters, waitresses and bartenders.

“We are just now seeing a slight improvement in business and now we are back to this 9 o’clock curfew,” said a server, speaking under anonymity, at a local bar Tuesday (August 10).

“I don’t think it’s fair. Our numbers are low and although some people are seemingly letting their guards down, most of the people are following the safety measure. They are wearing their masks and sanitizing. We are ensuring that our patrons wear their masks in the bar when they come.

“Yes, they have to drink their beverage but when that is not happening, we remind them to pull up their mask, especially when talking with other customers.”

She reiterated that the new curfew hours are not fair.

“It looks like the PM is afraid of Nassau people,” she stated.

Businessman Darren Cooper shares his opinion on the change in curfew time.

“My take as it relates to the changes with the new time for curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Two weeks ago, we moved from midnight to 10:00 p.m. and now we are at 9.

“The business community, especially those in the restaurant industry, continues to be significantly impacted by the rollercoaster that we are continually faced with, where we are of the view of where is the science behind the decision making in terms of the changes of the time,” Cooper said.

He added that a lot of other businesses are allowed to operate during the working hours, but the restaurant industry is continuingly impacted.

“We do note, as business owners, that COVID is real and is taking a toll on our economy and residents. I think it’s time, after all these lengths of months, with the continuation of the Emergency Orders to have a real discussion with medical practitioners as well as the business community so that one, we can understand fully what is expected of us, and two, we, the community along with the medical teams, can work towards the fight against COVID.

“We are in it together and we are definitely in it to win it, but we need to be allowed that voice around the decision-making table, where we can understand the full science in the decision making and we can begin to partner with the government and medical professionals to deal with and help with the mitigation of COVID.

“We can even work toward, or visit, providing incentives to help with vaccination and giving people incentives to be vaccinated to make sure we can reach herd immunity. And so, we want to be around the table, we want to be advised in advance on how we can help mitigate and fight COVID,” Cooper said.