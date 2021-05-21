NCCER training program focuses on learning skills

ALEXANDER DARVILLE, BTVI’s Dean of Construction Workforce

The NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) programs offered through Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and its partnership with Valencia College, will afford participants the opportunity to give back in meaningful ways to the communities where they reside while also learning a skill set.

So, said BTVI’s Dean of Construction Workforce Alexander Darville.

“We are hosting a continuation of a course that started on Monday, May 3 for our craft instructors. The program is two-fold. We are beaming in, not only on Grand Bahama, but also in New Providence, Exuma and Andros. The aim here is to increase BTVI’s capacity with craft instructors, and also to pull in persons from industry that already have the skills, who can actually train persons to be able to become certified using the NCCER Craft Certification curriculum.

“We have about 70-plus persons taking part in this training. We want our persons to be certified so when international companies come in, and they are looking for persons with international certifications, we will actually have those persons available,” said Darville.

However, he pointed out that there is a major skills gap as it relates to certified personnel in the country.

“Our plan is to actually take this into the high schools, in a dual enrollment approach, so that we can get persons certified as early as Grade 10 where they will begin the core program. Then in Grade 11, we will move onto Levels One and Two, and if they so choose to go to the world of work, they can go directly into the workforce. If they want to continue on to a higher level, they can come directly to BTVI or of course, we are partnering with Valencia College. So, they can actually matriculate onto Valencia College or other international colleges that BTVI has matriculation agreements with,” Darville shared.

“We see it day in and day out, where international companies come in and we cannot provide them with all of the certifications that they need. And so, we have been targeting the Ministry of Education, craft instructors in particular, so that they are not only able to teach persons in school, but can go out into the communities, where persons may not necessarily want to leave their environment to go to a campus.

“We are able to go into communities and actually teach these certifications. For example, we did a program with Mount Pleasant Green Baptist Church in New Providence, where they actually targeted some 40 participants. We went into their church, we taught people there. For the practical component, we are planning to use the church facilities to actually enhance it.

“And so, people will not only be learning a skill, but they will also be giving back to their communities. That is another part of it. We again see it as a social help for their community, but also a give-back, giving them a sense of pride,” stated Darville.

He noted that the pandemic has pushed officials to a point where it is needed to show persons how to be able to deliver.

“We would have already completed this training on Moore’s Island, for example, where we have already had a graduation for persons who have completed their core certifications. We are on our way back to Moore’s Island to begin the practical aspect of the program,” Darville revealed.

Noting that he is of the view that construction and technical fields will indeed continue to blossom in the country, Darville said that offering this program to Bahamians is paramount.

“We have tested the system and I think that construction and technical education will explode in the country. We hope to get through some 1,000 participants within the next two to three months, so that we can actually close that skills gap that exists.

“This is a starting point. The good thing about this certification is that it is internationally recognized and stackable, which means persons can start off with the core, which is 80 contact hours; wait another year if they so choose and come back, going into Level One. They can also change their discipline, if they so choose. For example, if they started with electrical but now want to do carpentry, they can do so.

“The core is the prerequisite for the trades, and so, it gives persons multiple inlets; it allows persons that gateway into whatever they may choose, and that it is why it is so important,” concluded Darville.