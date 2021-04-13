MYSC Job Ready program on stream, 150 enrolled

JOB READINESS PROGRAM – Some 150 young people enrolled in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s Job Readiness Program, which came on stream this past Friday, April 9, at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Iram Lewis (front row, third from right) officially opened the 2021 session of the program. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Officially opened by the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Iram Lewis, the ministry’s Job Readiness Program came on stream this past Friday, April 9, at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church.

The group of young persons between the age of 17 to 25 commenced their seven-week course on Monday, April 12.

With over 150 persons enrolled, Lewis urged the participants to take full advantage of the program, noting that their decision to participate is a step in the right direction.

“An unknown author once said: 'Every morning, you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them!' End quote. And it is plainly obvious by your presence here today, that you are all dream chasers and I am honored to be in your company. Consequently, it gives me great pleasure and pride to launch this year’s Job Ready Program in Grand Bahama.

“Job Ready is a seven-week course for youth between the ages of 17 and 25, who have not been able to secure or sustain employment. As I am sure each of you know, Grand Bahama is my hometown and thus holds a special place in my heart. I am always excited to connect with youth, but especially the young people of Grand Bahama.

“This cohort is a special one, as this will be the first since the start of the pandemic and among other issues, this group will have to persevere through COVID-19 restrictions, as we strive to create our new normal,” Lewis told the youngsters.

He expressed his concern about social issues that engulf communities.

“In The Bahamas typically, the youth are presented with a variety of social issues such as crime, poverty and social inequalities just to name a few. My ministry understands the importance of our young people overcoming these issues on the road to a successful life. Therefore, this program provides opportunities for our youth to realign themselves and get on the right track through our soft skills development, and on-the-job training.

“Through acquiring these skills from our Job Ready Program, many young men and women have equipped themselves with the tools needed to build lifelong careers.

“I am proud to announce we have had over 130 applications submitted from the youth throughout the island. As a result of this overwhelming response, for the first time we have created two cohorts, the first in Freeport City and the second in the community of Eight Mile Rock to expand our reach throughout the entire island.”

Aspects within the program include Bahama Host, Food Safety & Handling, Health & Safety Protocols Training, Hands on Activities, Lively & Interactive Presentations and Webinars.

“I encourage you to take full advantage of the opportunities made available to you and commit to your own personal development as young adults. I implore you to stay closely connected with our team at the Ministry of Youth via social media, on Facebook and on Instagram. We are committed to assisting you through mentorship, guidance and networking in an effort to equip you for the workplace. I challenge you to embrace the opportunities that await you in the Job Ready Program, remembering that every day is an opportunity to learn something new."

In conclusion, Lewis told the participants the following: “My future depends on you. We have to be creative, innovated and motivated. I want to be able to comfortably retire, ride off into the sunset knowing that the country is in good hands.”

MYSC Youth Coordinator Carla Brown-Roker noted that many of the participants in this cohort were well on their way, and in some instances had already secured employment at various entities. However, due to the passage of Hurricane Dorian, and now the pandemic, their paths, by no fault of their own, had drastically changed.

“Many of the participants have been in the workplace already. Do not take lightly who you are sitting among. In here was a former Bahamasair ticket agent and stewardess. In here, is a young man who was in a baseball training academy overseas. In here is a student who was on his own living in Canada, attending university, making it work, living on his own, in a wheelchair, in Halifax, Canada. That is the Bahamian spirit, and he is still working on his degree. In here we have a man in public relations who worked for two years in Lima, Peru and in Ecuador.

“Understand, there are so many masons, carpenters in here, people interested in welding, electrical work; persons who were already in BORCO’s yard working but due to the pandemic and hurricane, there was a change of plans … delayed but not denied.

“Many are re-emerging into the workplace and we are going to do everything in our power to help them to get their foot in the door,” Roker-Brown stated.

A former participant of the program, Dion McKinney shared a compelling presentation, beseeching the young people to let their lights shine from within.

He told them that despite what their present circumstance may be, always let their lights shine. “Be hungry for what you want. God never delays His promises.”

Also sharing his personal trials and the loss of his parents at a young age, McKinney added the following: “Your perspective will determine your destination. Flood your mind with positive input. Let your light shine; delayed but not denied.”