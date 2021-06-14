MP McAlpine: Grand Bahamians are hurting

HURTING – Free National Movement (FNM) Member of Parliament for Pineridge Rev. Frederick McAlpine said that Bahamians, particularly Grand Bahamians are hurting, while noting the government’s administration over the past four years has been “poor.” (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Bahamians, particularly Grand Bahamians are hurting!

Member of Parliament for Pineridge Frederick McAlpine made the declaration recently in the House of Assembly, while calling the governing Free National Movement’s (FNM) execution in governance, for the past four years, “poor.”

McAlpine’s criticism of the government came while pointing out the number of business closures, bank foreclosures and the lack of job creations.

“Let me give this memo to the government. Many people are not working, many businesses are closed, and have been so for months now. Banks are foreclosing on homes, and tenants are being evicted every day. People are living out of cars and in abandoned buildings.

“Bahamians are hurting! They are broke! This government does not seem to be able to repair them. Our cupboards are bare; the electricity is off; many don’t know where the next dime is coming from; while most of you, in here, eat sumptuously at the king’s table wanting the rest of us to be satisfied with the little crumbs from the table.

“Well, the Bahamian people want me to remind this government (that) it’s not your table. We’re going to dismiss many of you from the table in short order. There will be many ‘ones and dones’ and I pray not to be amongst them,” said McAlpine.

“The way some of you who sit in the Cabinet and allowed this economy to depreciate; many of you would not allow your businesses to operate the way you operated in this government.

“Many of the business decisions this government has made on behalf of the Bahamian people, you would not have made for yourself. So, why pursue such inadequate business opportunities towards us?”

Using the Grand Lucayan Hotel as an example, McAlpine said: “The purchase of Our Lucaya hotel, which is still not sold. We paid over $100 million. The last I heard, it’s causing us $1 million per month for operational expenses. The justification for the purchase, which was the employees, you then turned around and let them go.

“You purchased from the same people an airport for the amount of $1; so you said. Then you told us that you gave them $1 million for the workers that the government never employed in the first instance. So, what are you doing paying workers off?

“So, in reality you paid for a dilapidated airport that the owners got insurance for and walked away again. You paid $1 million, and $1 for this airport and you want people with commonsense to believe you only paid $1 for the airport.

“Who is negotiating on behalf of the government besides the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) and the Minister of State for Grand Bahama (Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson)?

“These deals that you have made on behalf of the people of Grand Bahama are atrocious and a national embarrassment! Hutchison Whompoa is laughing all the way to the bank.

“Hutchison Whompoa has made a laughing stock of the people of Grand Bahama and a fool out of this government which declared it to be ‘The People’s Time,’” stated McAlpine.